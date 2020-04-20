Tired of baking? This no-bake recipe will be your new favourite

There’s nothing like a homemade chocolate cake, isn’t it? (Photo: Getty) There’s nothing like a homemade chocolate cake, isn’t it? (Photo: Getty)

Baking is fun; but only when it is a leisure activity, and you are not bombarded with lockdown baking videos and recipes on social media everyday. So we decided to give our oven and baking skills some rest. But hey, that doesn’t mean we will deprive ourselves of desserts. We (always) have alternatives, and one of them includes no baking (thank God!).

Ahead, we tell you a yummy no-bake chocolate cake recipe which is super easy to make.

Ingredients

300 g – Digestive biscuits

1 cup – Walnuts or almonds, roughly chopped

1/2 cup – Cocoa powder

1 cup – Water

2/3 cup – Melted butter

Chocolate syrup

1 cup – Sugar

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1/2 cup – Whipping cream

100 g – Semi-sweet dark chocolate

Method

*Begin by breaking the biscuits into smaller pieces. Heat a non-stick pan over medium flame and toast the chopped nuts for five minutes.

*Now mix the nuts with the biscuits and keep aside.

*It is time to begin work on the chocolate syrup, for which you need a medium-sized saucepan. To it, add a cup of sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, water and keep stirring until all the ingredients combine well.

*Keep it on medium flame and add 150 grams of soft butter while stirring it. Let it boil for about 7 minutes. Then let it cool down and add a teaspoon of vanilla essence.

*Now add chocolate syrup to the mix of biscuits and nuts. Keeping mixing until it is all combined together.

*Take a cake tin, grease it with butter and place parchment paper. Transfer the mixture. Level it with a spatula and cover it with cellophane sheet. Place it in the refrigerator for an hour.

*Now while it is setting, make chocolate ganache for the cake. Take half a cup of whipping cream and 100 grams of semi-sweet dark chocolate in a small saucepan and heat it until it begins to boil. Keep stirring until smooth.

*Pour the ganache over the chocolate biscuit cake, and place it back in the refrigerator so that it can set overnight.

Cut into slices and serve!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd