Prevent lady finger from turning sticky, easily remove stickers from utensils with these super hacks

You may be exceptional at cooking and buying vegetables and may even have numerous tricks up your sleeve, but we are sure you will not say no to learning new hacks that may help make your ‘kitchen time’ seem like a breeze, and even save you ample amount of time. This is why, we are here with some super simple yet ‘oh-so-needed’ tips and tricks, courtesy of MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria that are sure to make your kitchen time enjoyable. From cleaning the microwave to selecting a cauliflower, the chef shared the following tips:

How to prevent lady finger from turning sticky

This is a very common problem, isn’t it? While we may cook the vegetable perfectly, the stickiness and sliminess in ladyfingers make it look unpleasing. Additionally, there is a huge difference in the taste of sticky ladyfingers and crispy ones. If you are looking for a tip to make crispy and non-sticky ladyfingers, we have got you covered. “Add a little bit of lemon juice or a teaspoon of curd to make crispy and non-sticky ladyfingers,” suggested Pankaj.

How to remove stickers from utensils?

If you have bought new utensils and want to remove stickers, then all you need to do is heat the utensil from the sticker side on gas. This hack will enable you to remove stickers without any hassles and stains.

How to get a free flowing salt shaker?

Many times, salt gets stuck in the pores of a salt shaker; and definitely during monsoon. Pankaj suggested putting a few grains of rice. This will ensure the salt flows free from the shaker.

How to clean microwave?

While cleaning a microwave from the outside is easy, removing stains from the inside is a task. If you also face this problem then this tip can come in handy for you. Pankaj suggested keeping a bowl filled with water and lemon in it, microwaving it for 3-4 minutes, and wiping it to get clean and stainless microwave.

How to buy cauliflower?

Not everyone is good at choosing the best veggies. The next tip is about selecting the best cauliflower. According to Pankaj, choose a cauliflower that is firm and tightly closed.

