scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Prevent lady finger from turning sticky, easily remove stickers from utensils with these super hacks

Here are some super simple yet 'oh-so-needed' tips and tricks, courtesy of MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria

lady finger, how to make crispy lady fingerThis simple hack will ensure you enjoy crispy bhindi always! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You may be exceptional at cooking and buying vegetables and may even have numerous tricks up your sleeve, but we are sure you will not say no to learning new hacks that may help make your ‘kitchen time’ seem like a breeze, and even save you ample amount of time. This is why, we are here with some super simple yet ‘oh-so-needed’ tips and tricks, courtesy of MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria that are sure to make your kitchen time enjoyable. From cleaning the microwave to selecting a cauliflower, the chef shared the following tips:

How to prevent lady finger from turning sticky

This is a very common problem, isn’t it? While we may cook the vegetable perfectly, the stickiness and sliminess in ladyfingers make it look unpleasing. Additionally, there is a huge difference in the taste of sticky ladyfingers and crispy ones. If you are looking for a tip to make crispy and non-sticky ladyfingers, we have got you covered. “Add a little bit of lemon juice or a teaspoon of curd to make crispy and non-sticky ladyfingers,” suggested Pankaj.

Also Read |Increase the shelf life of vegetables, make soft rotis, remove garlic smell from hands with these kitchen hacks

How to remove stickers from utensils?

If you have bought new utensils and want to remove stickers, then all you need to do is heat the utensil from the sticker side on gas. This hack will enable you to remove stickers without any hassles and stains.

 

How to get a free flowing salt shaker?

Many times, salt gets stuck in the pores of a salt shaker; and definitely during monsoon. Pankaj suggested putting a few grains of rice. This will ensure the salt flows free from the shaker.

How to clean microwave?

While cleaning a microwave from the outside is easy, removing stains from the inside is a task. If you also face this problem then this tip can come in handy for you. Pankaj suggested keeping a bowl filled with water and lemon in it, microwaving it for 3-4 minutes, and wiping it to get clean and stainless microwave.

Also Read |Prevent sugar from ant infestation, paneer from turning sour with these kitchen tips

How to buy cauliflower?

Advertisement

Not everyone is good at choosing the best veggies. The next tip is about selecting the best cauliflower. According to Pankaj, choose a cauliflower that is firm and tightly closed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 20:00 IST
Next Story

Sindhu fights, but falters at the end to fall to Marin at Malaysia Open

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes, Golden Globes fashion
Golden Globes 2023: Celebrities ace their fashion game, serve major sartorial goals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close