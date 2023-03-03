Effective tips to remove stains from spice containers, store tomatoes, and reheat leftover rice to make it taste fresh

There are a few things that may give you a tough time in the kitchen, such as stained containers, and burnt bread among others. This is why we bring you a few tips which may come in handy and save you some time and energy while you whip up the dish of your dream. All thanks to MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria who shared the following hacks to make it easy for you in the kitchen:

How to remove stains from masala containers

It takes a lot of energy and time to clean spice-stained containers, especially when turmeric is the culprit. But you no longer need to worry, all you need to do is simply pour some baking soda, vinegar, and dish wash liquid, and shake the container. Now, leave the container for 10 minutes and wash it with water. You will see how quickly you will be able to clean the containers.

How to remove burnt bits from your toast

You leave your bread in the toaster for a few minutes longer, and… well, you know what exactly happens. But what if we tell you that you can easily remove the burnt bits from the bread and consume it? “Rub the burnt toast edges together and your bread would be good to consume,” said chef Pankaj in her Instagram video.

How to reheat leftover rice to make them taste fresh

Many a time, there are no takers for leftover rice only because it tastes stale. But this hack will make them taste as fresh as freshly cooked rice. “To use leftover rice again, just sprinkle a few drops of water and microwave it for a minute,” suggested the chef.

How to wash green vegetables

Do you wash your greens after chopping them? If yes, then you should immediately stop doing so. The chef suggested always cutting green veggies after thoroughly cleaning them. “If you wash the veggies after chopping then nutrients get leeched from the veggies,” she said.

How to store tomatoes

Most of us prefer storing tomatoes in the refrigerator, but according to the chef, this is not the correct way to store them. “Keep them out with their stem down and you will notice how long they will last,” she said.

