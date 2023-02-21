Save rice from infestation, set curd faster, and make thicker cold coffee with these superb hacks

You may be a pro in the kitchen, but it would not be wrong for us to say that you would still be tempted to try tips and tricks that promise to save you time, make food more delicious, and ensure the longevity of ingredients — by weathering insects and climatic conditions. This is exactly what we are here to share today: a range of cooking tips from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria that are definitely going to come in handy the next time you plan to whip up some culinary magic.

How to make thicker cold coffee

For good cold coffee, not only is the taste important but so is the consistency. As such, if after numerous trials you are not able to get thick coffee then all you need to do is “add coffee syrup instead of coffee powder while preparing coffee. It will make your coffee more delicious and thicker,” she said.

Adding, Vidushi Sharma, chef and owner at Mensho Tokyo, Delhi said that ice cubes also help to get a thick, frappe-like consistency. “Using milk cubes instead of ice cubes will give you a more creamy consistency. Further, add light or whipping cream while blending to make your cold coffee rich and creamy, and vanilla ice cream for that extra creaminess and sweetness,” she told indianexpress.com.

How to set curd faster

There’s no substitute for homemade curd, but setting curd in winter or when the temperature is low can be difficult. But with this pro tip, you will be able to set curd faster. “Keep the curd bowl in a flour container and you will be able to set it faster,” she said.

According to Chef Sharma, using whole-fat milk, or standard pasteurised milk helps retain less water and thickens the curd faster. “Always use warm milk (but not too hot) to make curd. Lukewarm milk works best in summer, and a little warmer milk yields better results in winter,” she said.

She also shared that mixing curd culture well with milk and making it frothy causes curd to set faster. “To quicken the fermentation process, shuffle cultured milk using two glasses. Also, remember that temperature plays a vital role in setting curd. Choose a warm place to let the curd sit aside for fermentation. For this, you can warm some water, pour it in a casserole and then place a smaller bowl with curdled milk inside it and close the lid firmly. This tip is especially helpful during winter. Casseroles are designed to retain heat and will keep the milk warm for long,” she said.

Sharing more tips, the expert said: “Placing a whole green chilly will cause milk to produce protein and form into curd faster; while setting the curd keep it in an undisturbed place till it sets, and finally, use earthen pots to set curd as it can absorb any excess water from curd.”

How to save rice from infestation

Rice can easily get infested with insects. According to the chef, the one way to keep rice safe against various pests is to keep a few dried neem leaves in the container. “Refrigeration is one of the simplest and most practical methods of keeping rice pest-free. You can also use bay or neem leaves inside loose rice containers to avoid contamination. However, in case of contamination, lay out the rice in sunlight,” she advised.

How to remove the burnt bits off your toast

If you are among those who burn their toast often, then this tip is for you. Rub the burnt toast together to shed the burnt bits off your toast. “Additionally, just grab a cheese grater or a knife with a rough edge and scrape the burnt grits gently. This method also works great for burnt cookie bottoms,” Chef Sharma shared.

How to store lemons

You may find your lemons dying out too often. While the shelf life of lemon is quite long, proper storage is needed to keep them fresh and juicy. “Refrigerate lemon in a bowl of water. This will not let the lemons get dry,” she said. According to Chef Sharma, whole lemons can be stored in an airtight container or a sealed plastic bag in a crisper drawer for up to a month. “Lemon halves and slices can be stored in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the fridge for five to seven days. Wrap the lemon wedges in plastic wrap to keep them from drying out. Lemons can also be frozen whole. When you need them, place the lemons in a freezer bag and thaw them until they’re tender again. Although the pulp will be mushy, you can still utilise it. Frozen lemons will keep for three to four months. You can also juice out the lemons and freeze the juice in individual ice cube trays,” she said.

