Simple tips and tricks to keep in mind while purchasing mangoes

The mango season is officially on and the markets are flooded with a variety of mangoes like Alphonso, Chausa, Dasheri, Badami and Langra to name a few. People wait an entire year to relish this sweet delicacy, either directly or as mango lassi, mango milkshake and even pure mango puree. However, we often get disappointed when we end up buying a tasteless or unripe mango.

To help you avoid such bland situations, chef Kunal Kapur shared some super easy tips and tricks that will help you make a smart decision when you go out to purchase mangoes next time.

“It’s mango season and one must know how to buy fresh and tasty mangoes. If the stem of the mango smells sweet and nice, the mango is ripe and can be bought for consumption,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

One must, however, “avoid mangoes that have black and brown spots”.

He warned against judging a mango by its colour. “Some green mangoes can taste sweet, while some with deep yellow shade could be tasteless or sour,” he said.

ALSO READ | Chef shares simple tips and tricks to make potatoes last longer

Chef Kunal also advised that one must enquire about the variety of the mango from the vendor while purchasing it. “Over a period of time, you will learn to differentiate various varieties on the basis of their taste,” he added.

The mango season passes too quickly and people are left, craving for more. To solve this dilemma, Chef Kunal has an easy solution — make mango recipes that can be used for months even after the season is over.

“Make a mango puree and deep-freeze it after cooling it down. You will be able to enjoy this puree for almost 5-6 months,” he added.