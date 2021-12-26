Sweet and salty til gur crackers for gluten-sensitive people

With winters peaking, the year ending, our mornings looking foggy and lazy, we may crave for something sweet.

This recipe here is for you to understand that sugars — even in the most natural form — are, after all, sugars. If you mindlessly indulge in winter treats just because you are craving for them, then here is something that can balance it and suit your taste and gut. These sesame jaggery crackers made with sorghum millet flour and sourdough discard give us an assurance that we can enjoy our favourite things without the overload of sugars, gluten and oils (or ghee).

While there is technique involved, I would love to share the recipe with my readers. I will be happy if, with this recipe, I can help you with your sweet cravings.

SESAME JAGGERY GLUTEN FREE CRACKERS

Ingredients

· 1 cup freshly milled jowar (sorghum millet) flour

· 1/4 cup gluten free sourdough discard

· 50 gm palm jaggery

· ½ tbsp A2 cow ghee

· 2 tbsp white sesame seeds

· 1 tbsp black sesame seeds

· ½ tsp fresh garam masala

· 1 tsp chili flakes (optional)

· 1 tbsp sea salt

· ½ cup lukewarm water to knead

Method

1. In a deep bowl, mix millet flour, sourdough discard and all the ingredients.

2. Rub it between your palms and add water in batches and knead it all into a firm dough.

3. Allow the dough to rest for 1-2 hours, and let it ferment.

4. Once fermented well, divide the dough in 4-5 small portions.

5. Start rolling out one portion with the help of parchment paper. Keep it as thin as possible.

6. Meanwhile, preheat your oven at 180 degree-Celsius for 10 minutes.

7. With the help of a pizza cutter, score rolled out dough into desired shapes.

8. Start laying them on a preheated oven tray lined with a mat or a parchment paper.

9. Bake for 10 minutes and flip and bake from both the sides with regular flipping.

10. Keep a manual check on your oven. Some ovens heat faster so you may have to manually adjust the temperature.

11. Once nicely-baked and caramelized, allow them to cool completely. Transfer to an airtight jar. You can store these crackers for up to 10-12 days.

12. Serve with some healthy dips.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

