Lizzo finally tries the viral Green Goddess Salad; have you?

Food trends and recipes are a great way to test one’s culinary skills. And looks like even Lizzo, who turned vegan in 2020, could not stop herself from trying the Green Goddess Salad, that went viral on Tiktok recently.

“When @lizzobeeating makes your salad“, food blogger Melissa Ben-Ishay of ‘Baked by Melissa’ fame captioned the video post showing Lizzo make the delectable salad recipe. As the original creator of the recipe. Melissa first shared the recipe a year ago.

“I’ve been haunted by this salad and now I’m finally, finally, finally doing it!” Lizzo can be seen saying in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa (@melissabenishay)

In the video, the singer can be seen preparing the dressing with ingredients like ice vinegar, olive oil, cashews, walnuts, spinach, and nutritional yeast, among others.

She then pairs it tortilla chips. From the look of it, her eyes brighten with delight!

ALSO READ | Healthy snacks to satiate your midnight cravings

Here’s how you can make it.

Ingredients

1 – Small head green cabbage (or iceberg lettuce), finely diced

3-4 – Cucumbers, finely diced

¼ cup – Chives, finely diced

For the Green Goddess salad dressing:

Juice of 2 lemons/lime

¼ cup – Olive oil

2 tbsp – Rice vinegar

2 cloves – Garlic

1 – Small shallot

⅓ cup – Chives (optional)

¼ cup – Walnuts, cashews, or nut of choice

1 cup – Fresh torn basil leaves

1 cup – Fresh spinach

⅓ cup – Nutritional yeast

1 tsp – Salt

Method

*Combine the finely diced cabbage, cucumbers, and chives in a large bowl.

*Add all dressing ingredients to a blender, and blend until you have a smooth dressing.

*Pour dressing over salad and mix well.

*Serve your salad with chips (Melissa uses blue tortilla chips), and enjoy by dipping the chips into the salad.

Closer home, nutritionist Pooja Makhija, and food blogger Saloni Kukreja also tried their own versions of it.

“So here’s the Green Goddess Salad that is doing the rounds. Crunchy munchy yummy salad,” Makhija said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PM | Nutritionist (@poojamakhija)

Ingredients

For the salad

½ – Head of a small cabbage

1 – Medium cucumber

Greens of two spring onions

For the dressing

Spinach

Almonds

Garlic

Onion

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Apple cider vinegar

Nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper

Method

*Chop up the vegetables and add them to a bowl.

*Blend everything.

*Toss the greens and dressing together, mix well and serve.

“My version of this trending salad! It turned out so well! Fresh herb-y dressing with the right amount of aromatics and sourness,” said Kukreja in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni Kukreja 🌷 (@salonikukreja)

Ingredients

For the salad

½ – Head of a small cabbage

1 – Medium cucumber

Greens of two spring onions

For the dressing

½ – A small onion or quarter of a medium onion

2 cloves – Garlic

½ – A spicy green chilli- de-seeded (can be substituted with jalapeño)

¼ cup+ 2tbsp olive oil – divided

2tbsp – Pistachios or nuts of your choice

1tbsp – Lime juice

1tbsp – Apple cider vinegar or more lime juice

½ cup – Packed spinach

1 cup – Packed basil

2tbsp – Each of mint and coriander

¼ cup – Greek yogurt or hung curd

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

*Chop up your veggies and add them to a bowl.

*Blend everything except the yoghurt, olive oil, salt and pepper.

*Add the yoghurt, salt and pepper and blend.

*Adjust the seasoning, add 2tbsp olive oil and blend again.

*Enjoy fresh or store in the fridge in an airtight container for later use.

*Toss the salad in the dressing before serving.

*Enjoy with khakhra, chips or as it is!

Other variations of the same dressing might even use ingredients like avocadoes, scallions and parsley.

Which one are you going to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!