Check out the viral Dalgona coffee recipe here

It is not only coffee lovers who are going gaga over this yummy frothy brew known as the ‘Dalgona coffee’. The trend first started on TikTok and virtually everyone’s been trying it out ever since. More on the lines of reverse cappuccino, it just maybe that perfect blend you were looking for.
Dalgona coffee 병에 넣고 흔들어서 만드는 방법으로 해보기! 간편하게 만들 수 있어서 좋은 것 같아요👍🏻 맛은 핸드믹서로 한게 더 맛있는 느낌이지만요🙂 비율은 똑같이 커피,설탕,물 1:1:1로 만들었어요✨ ⠀ Put it in a bottle and shake it to make it! I think it's good because it's easy to make.👍🏻 It tastes better with a hand mixer. The ratio is equally coffee, sugar, and water 1:1:1 ⠀ #달고나커피 #홈카페
It is relatively easy and super yummy! Check out the recipe below.
Dalgona coffee – the coffee that is taking internet by storm. DAL-GO-NA – the word actually comes from a South Korean street food snack, which is a toffee like candy and the batter of it is very similar to the look and taste of this coffee. That is where it gets the name from! I had to make it and see for myself what was all the buzz about! It did blew my mind. It is so simple, so yum and so satisfying! . . Guys, the recipe is so simple. All you need is : Instant coffee – 2tbsp (Any brand is fine! I used Bru instant coffee) Sugar – 2tbsp Warm water – 2tbsb Milk and some ice. . Procedure : In a mixing bowl, add coffee, sugar and warm water. Whisk it until you get soft peaks. You can use a hand blender/stand mixer if you've access to them. I used a regular whisk and it took me 25 minutes to get those soft peaks. In a glass add milk, some ice and top it up with this blended mixture. That's all. It is soft, silky, creamy, delicious coffee! And totally worth it! ❤️
Ingredients:
- Instant coffee powder
- Warm water
- Cold milk
- Sugar
- Ice cubes (optional)
Steps:
*Begin by mixing equal parts hot water, coffee powder and sugar in a bowl. Take two tablespoons of each ingredient.
*Using a hand mixer (works great if you have an electronic hand mixer!), whisk until the mixture turns thick, frothy and has a light brown shade. Keep up the pace because this is going to be some physical activity for your hands!
*Once you are satisfied with the froth and its texture, take a glass and fill half of it with cold milk. Add ice, if required.
*Top it with the whisked coffee mix. Slowly, with a spoon, mix the layers together and there you have a creamy coffee mix, you won’t forget in a hurry.
Are you going to make this coffee?
