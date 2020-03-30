Check out the viral Dalgona coffee recipe here

A trendy fluffy creamy whipped coffee which is perfect for coffee lovers! (Photo: Getty) A trendy fluffy creamy whipped coffee which is perfect for coffee lovers! (Photo: Getty)

It is not only coffee lovers who are going gaga over this yummy frothy brew known as the ‘Dalgona coffee’. The trend first started on TikTok and virtually everyone’s been trying it out ever since. More on the lines of reverse cappuccino, it just maybe that perfect blend you were looking for.

It is relatively easy and super yummy! Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients:

Instant coffee powder

Warm water

Cold milk

Sugar

Ice cubes (optional)

Steps:

*Begin by mixing equal parts hot water, coffee powder and sugar in a bowl. Take two tablespoons of each ingredient.

*Using a hand mixer (works great if you have an electronic hand mixer!), whisk until the mixture turns thick, frothy and has a light brown shade. Keep up the pace because this is going to be some physical activity for your hands!

*Once you are satisfied with the froth and its texture, take a glass and fill half of it with cold milk. Add ice, if required.

*Top it with the whisked coffee mix. Slowly, with a spoon, mix the layers together and there you have a creamy coffee mix, you won’t forget in a hurry.

Are you going to make this coffee?

