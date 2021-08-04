Is is safe to have frozen honey? Here’s what experts say

Food trends continue to catch people’s fancy. A new one that’s doing the round on TikTok is #frozenhoney. The trend cashes in on the ‘fun challenge’ of freezing a water bottle full of honey and then squeezing it out and enjoying it as a popsicle.

Take a look.

What’s everyone take on the latest #viral TikTok trend, #FrozenHoney? My verdict… SO good! pic.twitter.com/ziFn9Q7nKA — Yumna Jawad | Feel Good Foodie (@feelgoodfoodie1) July 29, 2021

While the trend has captured the fancy of the internet generation with more than 600 million views on the hashtag, and more than 80 million on #FrozenHoneyChallenge, consuming honey in large quantities is not advisable, note experts.

How does honey crystallise?

Natural sugar in honey binds together and starts forming little crystals, which harden the honey.

According to Independent.com, while it is unclear who started the trend, people are now forming their own versions of it. Some are even adding corn syrup to the blend to make the nectar less thick.

However, there were users who were not amused.

“[Be right back] gotta go get my stomach pumped,” wrote one user after eating a chunk of the frozen honey.

“I feel sick now,” wrote another person.

Here’s what to keep in mind when having honey. (Source: Pixabay) Here’s what to keep in mind when having honey. (Source: Pixabay)

Is having frozen honey advised?

Frozen honey or raw honey kept in the refrigerator (50 degrees Fahrenheit) is unsafe, said Dr Pooja Thacker, head of department- dietetic, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai. “Unprocessed honey has spores and clostridium botulinum bacteria which can cause neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. It is not recommended for diabetic and fructose intolerant patients,” she said.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar mentioned that honey should only be consumed in small quantities, and at room temperature. “Gobbling a large amount of honey is not ideal,” she told indianexpress.com.

According to Ayurveda, honey is sweet and astringent in taste. “Its vipaka (post digestive effect on liver) is sweet while it is hot in potency (ushna virya). That makes it ideal for kapha and pitta disorders (obesity, cough, cold, high cholesterol, etc). Honey is dry in nature (ruksha) which means it increases vata dosha (problems related to vata like bloating, constipation, joint pain, etc) when consumed in excess,” Dr Bhavsar explained.

Honey is also a form of sugar. So, excess may cause headaches, upset stomach, and in some cases, diarrhoea, and or bloating, doctors warned.

According to Dr Navneet Kaur, general physician, Apollo Spectra Nehru Enclave, Delhi, the trend is seen to be “dangerous” as one can get diarrhoea, stomach cramping, bloating, feel sick, and even feel nauseated. “To top it all, you may end up damaging your teeth,” he said.

How much money to have?

Honey can be had in the dosage of 1 tsp to tbsp per day (not more), said Dr Bhavsar.

On freezing the honey, it gets granulated and when you consume that frozen honey as a popsicle, the amount you consume is way more than 1 teaspoon or tablespoon, which can lead to gut issues from diarrhoea to high sugar to bloating, to skin disorders.

“Also, when we eat the frozen honey, it increases vata dosha in the body as it’s already drying in nature. When it is frozen, it makes it more cold and anything that is dry and cold causes aggravation of the vayu in the body leading to joint pain, gastric trouble, headache, etc. Along with vata, it also increases kapha dosha (due to freezing- it becomes cold) and consumption of cold food or drinks leads to cough/cold/throat infection. So, doing this will just reverse the effect of honey (instead of separating and eliminating cough, it’ll cause more cough and congestion in the respiratory tract,” she mentioned.

She also pointed out that when consumed (in the frozen state), even consuming a small quantity is more concentrated which leads to excess consumption that can negatively affect blood sugar, cholesterol, insulin sensitivity, obesity, and more issues.

How should you have your honey?

Ayurveda suggests having honey at room temperature (that’s the best way to consume and procure maximum benefits from it). When we consume anything in its natural state, it definitely gives us better and quicker results (as its easily digestible, had in proportion/moderation and its unprocessed). Processing is more like interfering with its natural state which can harm us more or less (depending on how it’s processed), said Dr Bhavsar.

The final word

Do not follow any trend blindly. “First, check its authenticity. You can take the help of the expert as your health should be your first priority. It is okay to miss out on a few trends sometimes that can be dangerous for your health. In case, you want to do something like this then just ask the expert about the ideal way of doing it. Certain trends can be risky. So, be cautious and alert before falling prey to them,” said Dr Kaur.

