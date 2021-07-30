Nutrition alert: Three basic rules to follow while eating fruits

Given the health benefits of fruits, experts recommend adding them to our daily diet. But how should we exactly eat them — with or without peel? Whole fruits or juice? And at what time?

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggested three things to remember while eating fruits. “I know we feel cool, virtuous or healthy when we eat a plate or a bowl of fruits. But that is not how it works,” she said in a video. To ensure you reap health benefits from fruits, here’s what you should follow, according to the nutritionist.

*Eat the fruits solo, don’t mix them up

*You can eat fruits as the first meal, mid-meal, or after workout

*Chew them, don’t juice them.

Diwekar also recommended eating seasonal whole fruits with hands and not a fork.

Earlier, lifestyle and wellness expert Dr Siddhant Bhargava also suggested that fruits that can be eaten with their skin should not be peeled before consumption. Peels are equally packed with essential nutrients. “Remember, 25-30 per cent of a fruit’s nutritional benefits like vitamins and minerals lie in its skin,” he said.

