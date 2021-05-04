Three pulses you must add to your summer diet

Pulses are an integral part of Indian cuisine. Part of our staple diet, they are rich in protein and fibre.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently talked about the pulses that one should eat during summers and their health benefits.

Diwekar pointed out that pulses could be a good alternative in case people are unable to procure fresh fruits and vegetables amid lockdown. “They help with building immunity and also with recovery (including recovery post-COVID). They can be used in multiple ways from dals to dosa to chaat,” she wrote.

Moong, matki (moth bean), and red chawli (red lobia) — these are the three pulses that one should add to their daily diet during summer, Diwekar advised.

Apart from boosting immunity, pulses also help with stress recovery, insulin resistance, PCOD, thyroid issues, hair fall, bloating, and lack of sleep, the nutritionist said.

“Pulses are a rich source of – vitamins, minerals like iron, zinc, selenium and essential amino acids like Lysine (helps with calcium absorption, regulates appetite),” she added.

How to have the pulses

After soaking and sprouting, these pulses can be eaten as:

*Dosa/adai/ghavan for breakfast

*Saute them and have with dahi-rice for lunch

*As a snack/chaat item like misal

*As usal/dal with meals