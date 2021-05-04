Three pulses you must add to your summer diet

May 4, 2021 10:50:17 am
Pulses are an integral part of Indian cuisine. Part of our staple diet, they are rich in protein and fibre.
Taking to Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently talked about the pulses that one should eat during summers and their health benefits.
Diwekar pointed out that pulses could be a good alternative in case people are unable to procure fresh fruits and vegetables amid lockdown. “They help with building immunity and also with recovery (including recovery post-COVID). They can be used in multiple ways from dals to dosa to chaat,” she wrote.
Moong, matki (moth bean), and red chawli (red lobia) — these are the three pulses that one should add to their daily diet during summer, Diwekar advised.
Apart from boosting immunity, pulses also help with stress recovery, insulin resistance, PCOD, thyroid issues, hair fall, bloating, and lack of sleep, the nutritionist said.
“Pulses are a rich source of – vitamins, minerals like iron, zinc, selenium and essential amino acids like Lysine (helps with calcium absorption, regulates appetite),” she added.
View this post on Instagram
How to have the pulses
After soaking and sprouting, these pulses can be eaten as:
*Dosa/adai/ghavan for breakfast
*Saute them and have with dahi-rice for lunch
*As a snack/chaat item like misal
*As usal/dal with meals
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-