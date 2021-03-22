scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
This three-ingredient homemade ice cream is now a viral food trend; recipe inside

This ice cream can be whipped up in no time!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 3:00:30 pm
ice creamMake ice cream at home with some simple ingredients. (representational. source: pixabay)

In the time of food-related homemade experiments that went on to set new trends amid the pandemic, another foodie has come up with something unique, this time it is ice cream.

Mon, a food enthusiast from Brisbane, recently caught attention when she shared a dessert recipe on TikTok that included just three ingredients, reported Daily Mail. She used the classic Arnott’s Iced Vovo biscuit to create homemade ice cream.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rob Gras (@rob.gras)

The biscuit was topped with pink fondant, some raspberry jam and a sprinkle of coconut.

Also Read |Here’s how you can make Vanilla ice cream with just 3 ingredients

How did Mon make it? “First thing you want to do is whip up your cream until it’s really firm.”

After this, she measured half a cup of condensed milk and added to the cream, and whipped it well to get a smooth texture. She then chopped six Iced Vovo biscuits and put the pieces into the bowl of cream and milk. Then, the cream was poured into a square container and the extra biscuit pieces were placed on top. To prepare the ice cream, it was set in the freezer for a minimum of four hours.

How about trying such a recipe at home?

