This three-ingredient homemade ice cream is now a viral food trend; recipe inside

In the time of food-related homemade experiments that went on to set new trends amid the pandemic, another foodie has come up with something unique, this time it is ice cream.
Mon, a food enthusiast from Brisbane, recently caught attention when she shared a dessert recipe on TikTok that included just three ingredients, reported Daily Mail. She used the classic Arnott’s Iced Vovo biscuit to create homemade ice cream.
The biscuit was topped with pink fondant, some raspberry jam and a sprinkle of coconut.
How did Mon make it? “First thing you want to do is whip up your cream until it’s really firm.”
After this, she measured half a cup of condensed milk and added to the cream, and whipped it well to get a smooth texture. She then chopped six Iced Vovo biscuits and put the pieces into the bowl of cream and milk. Then, the cream was poured into a square container and the extra biscuit pieces were placed on top. To prepare the ice cream, it was set in the freezer for a minimum of four hours.
How about trying such a recipe at home?
