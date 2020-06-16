You must try this three-ingredient easy, no-churn ice cream

Make a quick and delicious ice cream with this easy recipe. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make a quick and delicious ice cream with this easy recipe. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Ice creams are always welcome. Whether it is to satiate the craving for dessert or to beat the summer heat, it has always been our go-to option. If you too have been craving your favourite ice cream of late, it is time you make one at home. And what more? It doesn’t require much effort because it is a no-churn ice cream that we are talking about!

Easy, creamy and delicious is how chef Neha Deepak Shah describes it, and we totally agree!

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

200g – Heavy whipping cream (best to use dairy-based)

160-175g – Condensed milk

½ tsp – Vanilla essence

Note: If you are using Amul fresh cream, first leave it in the fridge for five to six hours. Then take only the top part of the cream which is thick. Now take a bowl with ice in it and place another bowl over it. Add cream to the bowl on top and whisk until soft peaks.

The chef used a Dalgona swirl with brownies in the recipe.

ALSO READ | How to make Chocolate Walnut Brownies | In the mood for some kulfi? Try this easy, no-churn recipe

Method

*Whip the cream to soft peak stage.

*Fold in the condensed milk gently along with vanilla essence.

*Freeze this in a container for three to four hours and give it a stir to break the ice crystals. You can also blend this.

*Freeze the mixture again with whatever toppings you may like.

*You can put in brownie pieces, jelly, candies, cake, caramel swirl, mangoes and even berries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd