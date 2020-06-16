You must try this three-ingredient easy, no-churn ice cream

Ice creams are always welcome. Whether it is to satiate the craving for dessert or to beat the summer heat, it has always been our go-to option. If you too have been craving your favourite ice cream of late, it is time you make one at home. And what more? It doesn’t require much effort because it is a no-churn ice cream that we are talking about!
Easy, creamy and delicious is how chef Neha Deepak Shah describes it, and we totally agree!
Check out the recipe below:
View this post on Instagram
This is the BEST NO CHURN icecream you can make make at home. 2 Basic Ingredients is all you need. ✅Easy ✅Creamy ✅Delicious Ice Cream Base Recipe 200 gram Heavy Whipping cream (best to used dairy based) 160 to 175 grams Condensed milk 1/2 tsp Vanilla essence If you are using Amul Fresh cream, first leave it in the fridge for 5 to 6 hours, cut off the top & take only the thick top part of the cream, you will have to keep an ice bowl below the bowl you will be whisking you cream in. The cream will only whip until soft peaks & use it. I used a Dalgona swirl with brownies here 1) Whip the cream to soft peak stage 2) Fold in the condensed milk gently along with vanilla essence 3) Freeze this in a container for 3 to 4 hours & give it a stir to break the ice crystals. You can also blend this. 4) Freeze the mixture again with whatever toppings or inclusions. You can put in brownie pieces, jelly, candies, cake, caramel swirl, mangoes, berries. This base is magical. You will love it. #IceCream #Frozen #Dessert #Sweet #Love #Delicious #Creamy #Ice #Cream #StayHome #StaySafe #LockDown
Ingredients
200g – Heavy whipping cream (best to use dairy-based)
160-175g – Condensed milk
½ tsp – Vanilla essence
Note: If you are using Amul fresh cream, first leave it in the fridge for five to six hours. Then take only the top part of the cream which is thick. Now take a bowl with ice in it and place another bowl over it. Add cream to the bowl on top and whisk until soft peaks.
The chef used a Dalgona swirl with brownies in the recipe.
Method
*Whip the cream to soft peak stage.
*Fold in the condensed milk gently along with vanilla essence.
*Freeze this in a container for three to four hours and give it a stir to break the ice crystals. You can also blend this.
*Freeze the mixture again with whatever toppings you may like.
*You can put in brownie pieces, jelly, candies, cake, caramel swirl, mangoes and even berries.
