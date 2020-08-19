Try this super easy three-ingredient chocolate truffle recipe

Satiate your chocolate cravings with this truffle recipe. (Source: pixabay)

When it comes to desserts, nothing beats a mouthful of chocolate. And if you are also a fan, how about trying chocolate truffle? But instead of ordering in, you can make it easily at home.

A simple chocolate truffle recipe is now doing the rounds on social media. The best part is that it requires only three ingredients: chocolate biscuits, cream cheese and white chocolate chips.

Watch the video by Honeybobabear, who shared the recipe on Instagram:

Method

Here is how you can make the chocolate truffles or “oreo balls”, as the blogger calls it.

* Take a large number of chocolate biscuits and crush them in a food processor. Transfer it to a bowl. Put aside a small quantity of the chocolate powder for later use.

* In the bowl, add cream cheese (about 230 g) and mix the ingredients well.

* Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Take portions of the mixture little by little and roll them into small balls.

* Now place the balls on the baking tray, making sure they are placed at a distance from each other.

* Leave the tray in your refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

* In a microwave bowl, take white chocolate chips and melt them in a microwave for about 30 seconds. Take the bowl out and use a spatula or spoon to break clumps or pieces and make a thick paste.

* Take out the truffles from the refrigerator and dip them in the white chocolate mixture.

* Sprinkle the chocolate powder set aside earlier on top of the truffles and refrigerate them for about 10 minutes.

When are you trying this?

