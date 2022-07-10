scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Three Indian foods to pair with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon

Indian food is known for its spices and richness; the taste makes it a perfect blend with a glass of red wine

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 10, 2022 1:28:48 pm
wine, grapes for wineThis image provided by Gusbourne wines shows grapes from their vineyard in 2017, in Kent, England. (Gusbourne via AP)

Wine has been known for its rich taste and plethora of health benefits. If one finds the best food item to compliment the taste of the wine, then the experience becomes even better.

Cabernet Sauvignon is a well-known red wine. With its origin in France, it has gained popularity throughout the world. It is an acidic wine made from the red wine grape variety that goes by the same name. It is known for its myriad flavors like blackcurrant, black cherries, blueberries, and many others. The grape variety is grown in diverse climates like Australia, Columbia, and California.

To get the best test, one needs to pair it with some equally-palatable food items. Indian food is known for spices and its richness. The taste makes it a perfect blend with a glass of red wine. Sonal Holland, a connoisseur of wine suggested some rich-on-taste Indian food items to pair with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon; read on.

For starters, one can go with masala chickpea or kidney beans. It is made out of cream and tomatoes. Spices can be added as per taste. This Punjabi dish along with the wine, makes for a great combination, she said in an Instagram post.

For the non-vegetarians, what is better than seekh kebabs. “Prepared on skewers, seekh kebabs are minced lamb marinated in a blanket of Indian spices that work deliciously with a robust expression of Cabernet Sauvignon.”

Another suggestion is pork vindaloo, which is a traditional Goan dish. Fiery, tangy yet sweet, the dish goes quite well with the wine. Calling it a rich expression of Indian cuisine, she said it pairs brilliantly with the acidic in fruity nature of the wine.

