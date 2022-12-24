Three cake recipes to impress your guests this holiday season

The holidays are synonymous with food. Endless rounds of starters, a grand main course, glasses full of your favourite drink, and of course, dessert. While every country has its own culinary traditions, dessert is the common denominator and one of the best ways to mark the cheer and joy of the holiday season.

If you are an avid sweet tooth, or someone looking to amp up their baking skills to impress the guests this holiday season, here are three eggless cake recipes that will leave everyone asking for more.

Date and walnut cake

Ingredients

*2 cups Dates

*1 cup hot milk

*1/2 tsp baking soda

*1/2 cup oil

*1/4 cup curd

*1 3/4 cups whole wheat flour

*1 tsp baking powder

*1/2 tsp baking soda

*1/2 milk

*1/2 cup chopped California walnuts

Method

*Mix the wet ingredients into the blended paste except for the milk.

*Then fold in the dry ingredients followed by the milk.

*Then fold in the walnuts and transfer to a baking pan lined with parchment paper.

*Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes.

Eggless wholewheat strawberry cake

Ingredients

*1 cup yoghurt

*1/2 tsp baking soda

*3/4 cup superfine sugar

*1/2 cup vegetable oil

*1 tbsp lemon juice

*1/3 cup milk

*1 and a 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

*1 tsp baking powder

*1 tsp vanilla extract

*8-1- fresh strawberries

Method

*Combine the yoghurt and baking soda and let it rest for five minutes.

*Then, add your wet and dry ingredients in a blender jar and blitz it all up.

*Line an 8″ baking pan.

*Top it with the chopped strawberries.

*Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes.

Eggless saffron pistachio cream cake

Ingredients

*150g semolina

*100g clarified butter, melted

*300g condensed milk (3/4 of a tin)

*30g all purpose flour

*1 tsp baking powder

*2 tbsp saffron milk

*1/4 cup chopped pistachios

*Generous pinch of saffron strands

For the saffron pistachio custard cream filling:

*300g 20% fat cream

*100g saffron milk (milk + saffron infused for an hour or longer)

*2 and a 1/2 tbsp cornflour

*3 tbsp sugar

*2 tbsp chopped pistachios

*Some more chopped pistachios to sprinkle over

For the pour over

*50g condensed milk

*2 tbsp chopped pistachios

For the topping

*200g mascarpone lightly whisked with a little icing sugar

*Slivered pistachios, rose petals

Method

*Preheat the oven to 180C.

*Grease a loose-bottomed 7″ tin with ghee and dust with semolina.

*In a large bowl, whisk all the ingredients in until smooth.

*Add half the batter to the prepared tin, and bake for approximately 15-20 minutes until light golden brown and firm to touch.

*Prepare the custard cream filling while the cake is baking.

*Whisk all the ingredients together in a heavy bottom saucepan until smooth. Simmer over low heat, stirring constantly until it thickens to a custard consistency. Be careful since it can stick to the bottom if left unattended.

*Take it off the heat and whisk well until smooth.

*Pour the saffron pistachio custard cream filling over the first baked layer and sprinkle with some chopped pistachios if desired.

*Whisk the remaining half batter and gently pour over the custard to spread uniformly.

*Return the cake to bake for a further 20-25 minutes until the top is light golden brown and firm to touch. Tent the top with a sheet of foil towards the end if required.

*Take out of the oven. Leave the cake in the tin.

*Pour over the 50g condensed milk, then sprinkle over 2 tbsp of chopped pistachios at the edges.

*Leave the cake to cool in the tin to room temperature, then refrigerate for 2-3 hours until set.

*Gently remove from tin and place on serving platter.

*Top with the whisked cream and garnish.

