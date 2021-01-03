This year, get healthy with gluten-free vegan goodness!

Would you like to try this recipe? (Photo: Shalini Rajani/ Instagram, Designed by Shambhavi Dutta) Would you like to try this recipe? (Photo: Shalini Rajani/ Instagram, Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

A year of challenges has ended and the year of hopes has begun. Unlike any other new year, 2021 is witnessing the better version of each one of us. We have grown through the learning curve and we have braved many small to big battles.

Now we know that health and immunity can no longer be ignored. I am happy to share, with each webinar on Millets that I conducted in 2020, I could foresee the level of awareness only going up. The audience now is all ears and eyes to foods that work on boosting immunity. With priorities set right, it is not hard to convince my audience that millets are for everyone and one doesn’t have to be gluten intolerant or sensitive to start their. millets journey.

I am starting my next online 5 days millets workshop from January 10. It is a six weeks journey with self-paced learning. I have only seen my students reversing their lifestyle disorders with the right cooking techniques and the most creative improvisations of the recipes. You can reach out to my Instagram highlights to check a lot more food pictures.

But before that, here is to a healthy and sweet 2021. It’s a sourdough discard brownie made with Sorghum flour milled at home. My daughter enjoys this for the love of cocoa and we like it for the walnuts and goodness of Sorghum (Jowar). Read more for the step by step recipe and give a sweet start to your first Sunday of 2021.

Vegan and gluten-free brownies with sourdough discard

Ingredients:

1 cup jowar flour

4 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup Sourdough discard

½ cup lukewarm water

Please note: If you do not have sourdough discard ready, you can mix ½ cup curd and ½ cup lukewarm milk and substitute the above two ingredients.

1 cup powdered jaggery or coconut sugar

4 tbsp cold-pressed coconut oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup chopped walnuts

2-3 tbsp extra jowar flour for dusting

Powdered rock sugar for icing

Method:

In one bowl mix jowar flour, cocoa and baking powder through a sieve. Followed by walnuts. In another bowl mix sourdough discard and lukewarm water. Now add jaggery, coconut oil, vanilla extract. Beat it nicely till the mixture turns fluffy. Now mix dry ingredients with cut and fold method gently till the smooth dropping consistency batter is formed. Transfer in moulds, bake them at 180C for 30 mins in a preheated oven. Once done, de-mould and dust some rock sugar powder on top. Avoid castor sugar if possible. These brownies taste best when hot. As this has millet flour, try finishing them in 1-2 days.

Health benefits of Sorghum (Jowar)

Sorghum Millet (jowar) is a powerhouse of essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It is loaded with good amounts of calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorous, potassium and cell-building B vitamins. The presence of these essential nutrients boost immunity and help to keep the ailments at bay.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.