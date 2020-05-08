This weekend, try Kriti Kharbanda’s Amritsari fish tikka; here’s the recipe

This will be the perfect evening snack for you! (Photo: Kriti Kharbanda/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) This will be the perfect evening snack for you! (Photo: Kriti Kharbanda/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

From Lisa Haydon to Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor to Mira Rajput, everyone has put on their chef’s hat. Jumping on the bandwagon is Kriti Kharbanda who has been sharing some delightful pictures of her quarantine cooking sessions. Recently, the actor posted a picture of Amritsari fish tikka on Instagram captioning, “❤️ Amritsari fish kinda day ❤️”; and as soon as we saw the post, we were craving for some. If you are too, scroll down to check out the recipe.

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Rice flour

3 tbsp – Gram flour or besan

1/2 kg – Boneless fish

4 tbsp – Curd

1 tsp – Turmeric or haldi

1/2 tsp – Chilli flakes

1/2 tsp – Coriander powder

1/2 tsp – Carom seeds or ajwain

1/2 tsp – Kasuri methi

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp -Lemon juice

A pinch food colour (orange)

Vegetable oil

Steps

*Marinate your fish in some salt and a little water for an hour. This helps cut down the pungent smell.

*Then wash and prepare it for the second round of marination. For this, you’ll need to mix kasuri methi, ajwain, rice flour and gram flour.

*Give it a good mix using your hands and add salt to taste along with coriander powder, a pinch of haldi and red chilli powder.

*Cover the fish nicely in the marinade and add red chilli flakes along with ginger garlic paste and lemon juice.

*Finally, add curd and mix well. Cover it with a foil wrapper and let it rest for an hour.

*Now, place a kadhai with vegetable oil on medium heat. Add a drop of the marination to check if the oil is hot enough for frying. Once it is, slowly add 2 pieces at a time and fry until it turns brown.

*Turn the fish over and repeat the process. Take it out and put it on a paper napkin so that the extra oil is absorbed.

*Serve the fish pieces with a side of coriander chutney, crushed onions and chaat masala.

What are you cooking tonight?

