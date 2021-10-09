This weekend, enjoy these three healthy dessert recipes

There is no better way to end a meal than with a scrumptious dessert. But some people, despite having a sweet tooth, let go of their cravings as they fear that consuming sweets is no less than extending an invitation to numerous health conditions like obesity and diabetes.

But, worry not as we are here with a super delicious solution for you!

“Being a sweet fanatic, I understand how it feels not to be able to eat desserts. So, I switched to preparing healthy desserts, which are mentioned in the list below. (I think you should try them too!),” said Chef Jasneet Kaur, Founder, Blue Apron.

So check out these healthy and easy recipes.

Sautéed Apples

This dessert, created with one of the most nutritious fruits, i.e., apple, is a must-have for everyone who wants enjoy desserts guilt-free. By using minimal ingredients – tart-sweet apples, butter, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and granulated sugar – you can create a sweet dish that everyone would love!

Cut three apples (peeled or unpeeled; depends on your preference) into 1/4″ slices. Transfer them into a bowl. Add ½ tsp ginger, 1½ tsp cinnamon, ¼ nutmeg, 1½ tbsp brown sugar, and ½ tbsp granulated sugar. Mix all the ingredients well. Take a skillet and heat 3 tbsp butter in it.

When the butter starts to brown, add the mixture of apples to it. Sauté the apples for 5 minutes to make them crisp-tender. You can serve with toppings of your choice. Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and toasted almonds are a few options for toppings.

Roasted Peaches

Another great and healthy dessert made from a fruit! In order to make this dessert, all you need is a few peaches and brown sugar. Preheat a broiler. Cut 4 peaches in half and remove the pits. Now, put the peaches side up in a broiler-safe dish or baking sheet.

Sprinkle ¼ cup brown sugar on the peaches and broil them for 5 minutes. The sugar should get caramelised. You can serve roasted peaches with toppings such as glazed walnuts, toasted coconut, Greek yoghurt, and vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Mint Truffles

This is a healthy dessert option for chocolate lovers which is made using chocolate chips, almond butter, seedless dates, and mint leaves. First of all, grind 6 tbsp almond butter and a handful of mint leaves together.

Now add 40 grams of seedless dates and 25 grams of chocolate chips and blend all the ingredients together. Finally, use a tablespoon to measure the truffle dough. Make balls out of the truffle dough. Store the truffles in the refrigerator for three days before serving them.

“With the help of these healthy desserts, you can satisfy your cravings for desserts without breaking your diet regimen,” she said.

