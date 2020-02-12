This Valentine’s Day, PETA urges you to break up with this ‘hot chick’

The ad, that first appeared near the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is part of a new campaign, and will be cropping up near university campuses across India. The ad, that first appeared near the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is part of a new campaign, and will be cropping up near university campuses across India.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, couples are busy making elaborate plans. Some of it includes dining at a fancy restaurant and devouring delectable meals. But the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has urged people to break up on the day of love; not with their significant other, but with a ‘hot chick’.

A recent advertisement by PETA gives out a simple message: to ditch non-vegetarian food, especially meat, and embrace veganism instead. But the cracker of a message is making news now, owing to its unique messaging. It shows a chick with the words ‘Break up with this hot chick. Stop eating meat. Go vegan‘ next to it.

It is believed that the ad, that first appeared near the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is part of a new campaign, and will be cropping up near university campuses across India. PETA India is also believed to have put up the advertisement outside universities in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

New this year! We’re working toward a more sustainable #GoldenGlobes by serving an all-vegan menu on January 5th. https://t.co/wJRyCXv7KW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 2, 2020

“This Valentine’s Day, PETA India is calling on young people across India to show animals some love by choosing delicious, heart-healthy vegan meals,” PETA India campaigner Radhika Suryavanshi told media.

While PETA has been advocating for animal rights consistently, the dialogue around veganism has gained momentum around the world in the recent past. For instance, the Golden Globe Awards this year served only a plant-based menu to the attendees. The Critics’ Choice Award followed suit. In the recently-concluded Academy Awards Ceremony, Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix, who took home an Oscar statuette, dedicated his speech to a cause he has championed for years: animal welfare.

Veganism and plant-based diet

As the name suggests, a plant-based diet is one that mostly focuses on foods that are sourced from plants. While some interpret it as a fully vegan diet, others see it as a diet that mainly focuses on plant foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes, with occasional consumption of meat, fish or dairy products.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2020: Academy’s refusal to show postpartum ad triggers debate

According to a 2019 study published in Journal of the American Heart Association, middle-aged adults who consume more of plant-based foods and less of animal products are likely to have a healthier heart, with a lower risk of heart diseases. And according to the American Heart Association, eating less meat can also reduce the risk of a stroke, high cholesterol and blood pressure problems, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd