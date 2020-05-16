Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Enjoy your favourite iced mocha with this easy TikTok recipe

Iced mocha is a full-bodied espresso added with chocolate and sugar and is the sweetest compared to latte and cappuccino. Why not start your day with a dose of iced mocha?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2020 3:35:48 pm
iced mocha recipe, what is mocha?, iced mocha starbucks easy recipe at home, yummy coffee recipes at home There’s nothing like quenching your thirst with an iced mocha! (Photo: Getty)

All the coffee-lovers out there, we know how much you love your daily dose and while you are isolating, we totally understand how you need it more than ever! Iced mocha is a full-bodied espresso topped with chocolate and sugar; it’s the sweetest compared to latte and cappuccino. Here’s an easy iced mocha recipe we came across on TikTok, which tastes delicious, gets you going and most of all energises you for the day ahead. Check the video given below if you are game for it!

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp of cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp of instant coffee powder
  • 2 tsp of sugar
  • 3 tsp of water
  • 1/2 cup of milk
  • Ice cubes

Steps

*Begin by mixing equal parts coffee powder along with the cocoa powder and sugar in a bowl. To it, add 3 teaspoons of water.

*With a hand mixer or simply a spoon, whisk until the mixture turns thick, frothy and has a light brown shade. Keep up the pace while you are at it!

*Take a glass and fill half of it with ice cubes and to it, add the cold milk. Give it a slight mix and add the frothy paste you just whisked.

*Give it a good shake and enjoy!

