This summer, try out the blueberry lemonade

Summer is upon us and more than preparing delicious dishes, it’s drinks bursting with flavour that we really look forward to. In fact, the lockdown has given us a lot of time to try out new recipes. And Bollywood celebs, too, are keeping the momentum going by regularly posting cooking and baking videos.

So apart from mug cakes and banana bread, here’s a simple lemonade recipe that you can try your hand at. All you need is canned blueberry, since we don’t get fresh ones in India. However, the preserved variety is easily available on order from known brands. If you are bored with regular lemonade, this one will surely become a favourite.

Blueberry lemonade by Del Monte

Ingredients

½ cup – Sugar

½ cup Water

1 and 1/2 cup – Blueberries

1 tbsp – Lemon zest

2 Lemons

1 cup – Chilled water

500 ml – Club Soda

Ice cubes

Method

* Combine the blueberries with sugar, water and lemon zest in a saucepan.

* Bring to a boil over medium heat and then simmer for 5-10 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely. Make sure the blueberries turn into a thick paste.

* Remove from the heat and let it chill for a while.

* Blend this blueberry mixture to a smooth puree. Looks like pure velvet, doesn’t it?

* Squeeze the lemons into a large pitcher.

* Combine the blueberry puree, lemon juice, water and stir well.

* Add ice cubes, lemon wedges and fresh mint leaves in each serving glass.

* Fill the glass 3/4 with the blueberry lemonade.

* Pour some club soda to fill the remaining 1/4 of the glass. Stir to get that bubbly fizz.

