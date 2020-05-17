Enjoy this three-ingredient mango mousse this summer; here’s the recipe

The season of mangoes is back, and it is time to give it a creamy twist! (Photo: Getty) The season of mangoes is back, and it is time to give it a creamy twist! (Photo: Getty)

Looking for a quick fix for tonight’s dessert? Try your hands at this creamy mango mousse. This can be your perfect snack, because it is not excessively sweet. In fact, those who love mangoes understand the numerous health benefits they possess — from lowering cholesterol, to promoting a healthy gut, and also clearing your skin. Want to impress your family with an easy dessert? The recipe given below will come to your rescue!

Ingredients

100 grams of c ondensed milk

2 Large nicely ripened mangoes

400 ml of h eavy whipped cream

Steps

* Begin by adding 400 ml of heavy cream and whip it using a hand mixer or a blender until a medium peak forms. If you are someone who likes the consistency of the mousse to be solid, whip it until a stiffer peak forms.

* Make sure you save some whipped cream in another bowl to use it for decoration in the end.

* To this, add condensed milk and mix it thoroughly. Once mixed, add the mango puree extracted from the ripened mangoes. Using a spatula, keep folding the mixture until all the components are nicely combined and you start seeing a light yellow colour.

* In small glasses or even shot glasses, pour the mixture. Store it in the refrigerator for a good three hours and serve them cold with a side of whipped cream and fresh slices small mango cubes.

* You can also add these mango cubes for garnishing.

Enjoy!

