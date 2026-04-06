This stunning chocolate dessert is simpler than it looks

By Nicola Lamb

There are some desserts that feel just right for Easter: elegant and impressive enough for the holiday table but with no last-minute work. This Earl Grey chocolate tart fits that role perfectly. It’s rich without feeling heavy and fragrant without being fussy, all while comfortably meeting the expected chocolate quota for Easter.

Toasted coconut brings warmth and crunch to the press-in, no-bake crust, while the filling infuses creamy milk chocolate with bright Earl Grey’s notes of black tea and bergamot. The result is a dessert with an appearance and flavor that far exceed the effort required to make it.

The crust’s nestlike look is a chic nod to Easter rather than a commercial gimmick, and it’s naturally flourless, as is the filling, so gluten-free guests can partake. And because the tart needs to be chilled ahead, it leaves you with only the joy of serving after guests arrive.

The most elegant element is the filling of tea-infused chocolate crémeux. Pronounced “kreh-muh,” it may sound fancy, but the lofty name belies its simplicity. In French, it translates to “creamy,” which, while technically correct, doesn’t tell you very much. In essence, chocolate crémeux is a step up from ganache, which combines chocolate with hot cream. Crémeux introduces it to hot custard instead. The addition of eggs and sugar brings a deeper, more complex flavor, and it sets into something silky, spoonable and lighter than a dense ganache.

In many recipes, the custard base for a chocolate crémeux is a crème anglaise of egg yolks, sugar and cream or milk carefully cooked to 179 degrees and no higher than 183 degrees. This gives a beautiful, delicate texture but comes with the risk of curdling if overheated. In this recipe, that risk is removed entirely by using a starch-thickened custard akin to pastry cream or pudding.

For the Earl Grey element, this recipe takes a faster and more effective approach to infusion. Tea is often steeped directly into dairy for desserts, but the results can be slow and inconsistent. Instead, the tea is steeped directly in boiling water, like making a strong cup of tea. It’s a much quicker extraction: Water efficiently pulls out the flavor, giving you a concentrated Earl Grey base within minutes to imbue the dairy with depth. Tea is inherently delicate while chocolate is anything but, so the aroma has to be introduced confidently. (Otherwise, it’ll be lost.)

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The final flourish of grated chocolate on top is an understated but effective finish. Much like the crémeux itself, it manages to appear far more elaborate than it is: You simply run a block of chocolate against a zester. It’s so easy, you may just find yourself putting together this spectacular tart all year long.

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Earl Grey Chocolate Tart

By Nicola Lamb

This simple no-bake tart has a delightfully complex flavor: the aromatic pairing of toasted coconut and bright Earl Grey, alongside the double whammy of nostalgic milk chocolate and grounding dark chocolate. The combination is elegant yet familiar and comes together quickly thanks to the ease of the press-in crust and a fast infusion of the tea directly into boiling water.

Yield: 8 servings

Total time: 6 hours (2 hours cooking, 4 hours chilling)

Special Equipment

9-inch tart pan with a removable base (1 1/2 inches deep) or 9-inch regular pie plate

Ingredients:

For the Coconut Crust:

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3 cups/180 grams unsweetened coconut flakes

6 ounces/180 grams dark chocolate, chopped

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

For the Earl Grey Crémeux:

2 Earl Grey tea bags or 2 tablespoons loose-leaf Earl Grey tea

1/2 cup/120 milliliters boiling water

5.3 ounces/150 grams milk chocolate, finely chopped (scant 1 cup)

1 large egg

2 tablespoons/20 grams cornstarch

3/4 cup/180 milliliters heavy cream

3 tablespoons/45 grams unsalted butter, cut into pieces

Large pinch fine sea salt, plus more to taste

To Finish:

Dark chocolate (about 1/2 ounce/15 grams), for grating

Edible blue cornflowers (optional), for sprinkling

Ingredients for an Earl Grey chocolate tart. Steeping the tea in boiling water, instead of directly into dairy, is a much quicker way to extract flavor. Food styled by Simon Andrews. (Christopher Testani/The New York Times) Ingredients for an Earl Grey chocolate tart. Steeping the tea in boiling water, instead of directly into dairy, is a much quicker way to extract flavor. Food styled by Simon Andrews. (Christopher Testani/The New York Times)

Preparation:

For the crust:

1. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. To make the tart easier to remove later, crumple a (10-inch) sheet of parchment paper, then spread flat and use it to line the bottom and sides of the pan.

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2. Spread the coconut flakes on a rimmed baking sheet and bake, stirring once halfway through, until golden, about 10 minutes. Cool completely on the pan.

3. Melt the dark chocolate in a large heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring occasionally, or in the microwave in 10-second bursts, stirring between each increment. Slightly crush the coconut flakes (to be able to press them into the tart pan without leaving gaps), then stir them into the chocolate, followed by the salt. Mix well until evenly coated.

4. Press the chocolate mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pan, making sure there are no holes. There should be a fairly robust (1/2-inch-thick) crust around the edges. Chill in the fridge or freezer until firm, 20 to 30 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, make the crémeux: Steep the tea bags in the boiling water for about 20 minutes, until the tea is around room temperature. While the tea steeps, place the finely chopped milk chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

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6. Whisk the egg and cornstarch in a medium saucepan until smooth, paying special attention to the edges of the pan. Whisk in the heavy cream.

7. Squeeze the tea bags when removing them from the water. (This is considered bad etiquette for a cup of tea, but is essential to release as much flavor as possible into the infusion.) Whisk the strong Earl Grey infusion into the saucepan.

8. Bring the tea mixture to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly to prevent clumping, until thickened, 2 to 4 minutes. Turn the heat to low and whisk for about 30 seconds more, then turn off the heat and whisk in the butter.

9. Pour the tea mixture over the chocolate. Let stand for about 30 seconds, then whisk until smooth. Finally, whisk in the salt. Taste and add more salt if you’d like. Pour the crémeux into the chilled crust, using a spatula or spoon to level out the top. Transfer to the fridge and chill for at least 4 hours (though preferably overnight), or for up to 2 days. Once the filling is set, cover the tart with plastic wrap or an overturned bowl to prevent the crémeux from absorbing other scents in the fridge.

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10. Remove the chilled tart from the fridge and remove the tart tin or slide the tart out of the pie plate using the parchment. Place the tart on a serving plate, discarding the parchment. Finely grate dark chocolate all over the top. Sprinkle with the cornflowers, if using. Let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes for a softer texture. Slice with a sharp knife and serve.