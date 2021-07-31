This monsoon, warm up your bellies with roasted cauliflower soup (recipe inside)

Monsoon is here, and so are the chills in the atmosphere. After months of searing heat, the temperature has finally dropped, relieving us from the hot summer. This weather brings with it cravings for something hot and delicious. However, there’s always an added worry of health as the rainy season makes us vulnerable to a host of illnesses. Thus, this calls for some warm and comforting food that is not just delicious but also healthy for our bodies.

And, what’s a more healthy and tasty snack than a piping hot bowl of soup? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a perfect soup recipe for you that will warm up your bellies. Taking to Instagram, the celebrated chef shared the recipe of roasted cauliflower soup.

“Wait no more! Make the most of the cauliflower season and comfort yourself with this soul-satisfying soup instantly,” he captioned the post. Take a look.

Here’s you can make this easy and quick roasted cauliflower soup at home.

Ingredients

*300 g – Cauliflower

*1 – Onion

*10-12 – Garlic cloves

*Sea salt to taste

*Crushed black peppercorns to taste

*1/2 tsp – Red chilli flakes

*2-3 tbsps- Olive oil

*1 tbsp – Butter

*1 fresh – Oregano sprig

*4 cups – Vegetable stock

*1/4 cup – Goat cheese

*2 tbsp – Fresh cream

Method

*Roast the mixture of cauliflower, onion, garlic cloves, salt, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli flakes and olive oil at 200 degrees celsius for 10-15 minutes.

*Empty it in a vessel and add butter. Saute it for one to two minutes.

*Add one fresh oregano sprig and saute for one minute.

*Add vegetable stock and cook for four to five minutes.

*Blend till smooth.

*Add goat cheese.

*Cook till the cheese melts.

*Add fresh cream and cook for a minute.

*Garnish it with olive oil, fresh cream, roaster cauliflower, fried garlic, chilli flakes and chives.