scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Must Read

This monsoon, warm up your bellies with roasted cauliflower soup (recipe inside)

Try this easy roasted cauliflower soup recipe shared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2021 9:40:49 pm
Cauliflower soupTry this cauliflower soup recipe at home today. (Source: Unsplash)

Monsoon is here, and so are the chills in the atmosphere. After months of searing heat, the temperature has finally dropped, relieving us from the hot summer. This weather brings with it cravings for something hot and delicious. However, there’s always an added worry of health as the rainy season makes us vulnerable to a host of illnesses. Thus, this calls for some warm and comforting food that is not just delicious but also healthy for our bodies.

And, what’s a more healthy and tasty snack than a piping hot bowl of soup? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a perfect soup recipe for you that will warm up your bellies. Taking to Instagram, the celebrated chef shared the recipe of roasted cauliflower soup.

“Wait no more! Make the most of the cauliflower season and comfort yourself with this soul-satisfying soup instantly,” he captioned the post. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor) 

Here’s you can make this easy and quick roasted cauliflower soup at home.

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*300 g – Cauliflower
*1 – Onion
*10-12 – Garlic cloves
*Sea salt to taste
*Crushed black peppercorns to taste
*1/2 tsp – Red chilli flakes
*2-3 tbsps- Olive oil
*1 tbsp – Butter
*1 fresh – Oregano sprig
*4 cups – Vegetable stock
*1/4 cup – Goat cheese
*2 tbsp – Fresh cream

ALSO READ |End your day on a delicious note with Manchow soup (recipe inside)

Method

*Roast the mixture of cauliflower, onion, garlic cloves, salt, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli flakes and olive oil at 200 degrees celsius for 10-15 minutes.

*Empty it in a vessel and add butter. Saute it for one to two minutes.

*Add one fresh oregano sprig and saute for one minute.

*Add vegetable stock and cook for four to five minutes.

*Blend till smooth.

*Add goat cheese.

*Cook till the cheese melts.

*Add fresh cream and cook for a minute.

*Garnish it with olive oil, fresh cream, roaster cauliflower, fried garlic, chilli flakes and chives.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Friendship day 2021 gift ideas
Friendship Day 2021 Gifts Ideas: Some thoughtful gifts to give to your near and dear ones

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 31: Latest News

Advertisement