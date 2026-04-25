This is what happens when you combine moringa, beetroot and ragi in one meal

“Nutrition can be delicious,” shared a chef on Instagram, talking about the health benefits of ragi-moringa roti. “These rotis have the bitterness of Mirunga, sweetness from beets, nuts at the crunch, and ragi is naturally smoky. And you will be delighted with a nutritious, flavourful meal,” the post read.

According to Dr Sumeet Siroya, lifestyle medicine physician and Ambassador, Rajasthan Chapter, Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN India), combining diverse plant ingredients, as explained in the social media post, in a single meal can significantly improve nutritional quality without increasing portion size.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.