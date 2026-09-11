This is what happens to the body when you eat karela every week

Discover the health benefits and risks of eating karela (bitter gourd) every week. (Source: Freepik)

Karela, also known as bitter melon or bitter gourd, is a tropical vegetable recognised for its distinctive bitter flavour and numerous health benefits. Widely used in traditional medicine, karela has gained popularity for its potential therapeutic properties.

Regular consumption of karela, however, brings both benefits and potential risks that should be considered. Here’s an overview of what happens when you eat karela on a weekly basis.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Health benefits of eating karela

Incorporating karela into your weekly diet can provide a range of health benefits, said Dt Suhani Seth Agarwal, Head of Department, Dietetics, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida.

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Blood Sugar Regulation : Karela contains compounds like polypeptide-p and charantin, which have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and help manage diabetes. These compounds can lower blood sugar levels, making karela a strong option for people with type 2 diabetes.

: Karela contains compounds like polypeptide-p and charantin, which have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and help manage diabetes. These compounds can lower blood sugar levels, making karela a strong option for people with type 2 diabetes. Digestive Health : Rich in dietary fibre, karela promotes gut health by aiding digestion and preventing constipation. Regular fibre intake can help maintain bowel regularity and improve digestive function.

: Rich in dietary fibre, karela promotes gut health by aiding digestion and preventing constipation. Regular fibre intake can help maintain bowel regularity and improve digestive function. Nutrient Density : Karela is packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins C, A, and folate. It also contains important minerals like potassium and magnesium, which support overall health and well-being.

: Karela is packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins C, A, and folate. It also contains important minerals like potassium and magnesium, which support overall health and well-being. Antioxidant Properties : Karela is loaded with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and inflammation. These antioxidants help protect against chronic conditions like heart disease and certain cancers.

: Karela is loaded with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and inflammation. These antioxidants help protect against chronic conditions like heart disease and certain cancers. Immune System Support: Its high vitamin C content boosts the immune system, enabling the body to fight off infections and illnesses more effectively.

Pregnant women should avoid karela due to its potential risks. (Source: Unsplash) Pregnant women should avoid karela due to its potential risks. (Source: Unsplash)

What happens if you eat it every week?

The versatile vegetable offers numerous health benefits when consumed regularly. Seth explained that it can help stabilise blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, aid digestion, support weight management, and strengthen the immune system. These benefits make karela a valuable addition to a healthy diet, especially for individuals with diabetes or those seeking overall well-being.