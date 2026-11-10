What happens when you eat 30g of fibre a day?

Most people know fibre is good for digestion, but few realise how far its benefits extend beyond keeping the bowels regular. Found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, fibre plays an important role in supporting gut health, regulating blood sugar, lowering cholesterol and promoting satiety.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While increasing fibre intake sounds simple, what can happen if you suddenly jump to 30 grams a day? Well, it may not suit everyone. The type of fibre, how quickly intake is increased, and whether a person is drinking enough water can all influence how the body responds. For some, the benefits may be noticeable within days, while others may initially experience bloating or digestive discomfort before their gut adapts. This raises important questions about how much fibre we actually need, what happens when we consistently meet the recommended intake, and the healthiest ways to get there. We asked an expert.