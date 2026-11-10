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Most people know fibre is good for digestion, but few realise how far its benefits extend beyond keeping the bowels regular. Found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, fibre plays an important role in supporting gut health, regulating blood sugar, lowering cholesterol and promoting satiety.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
While increasing fibre intake sounds simple, what can happen if you suddenly jump to 30 grams a day? Well, it may not suit everyone. The type of fibre, how quickly intake is increased, and whether a person is drinking enough water can all influence how the body responds. For some, the benefits may be noticeable within days, while others may initially experience bloating or digestive discomfort before their gut adapts. This raises important questions about how much fibre we actually need, what happens when we consistently meet the recommended intake, and the healthiest ways to get there. We asked an expert.
What happens when you eat 30g of fibre a day?
Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Reaching 30 grams daily creates measurable shifts across multiple metabolic pathways. Within 2-3 weeks, most people experience improved stool regularity and reduced bloating as gut motility normalises. Blood sugar stability typically improves because soluble fibre slows gastric emptying and creates a gentler glucose curve, particularly beneficial for those with insulin resistance or prediabetes. LDL cholesterol often decreases by 3-5% due to fibre’s binding of bile acids, forcing increased cholesterol mobilisation from tissues.”
She adds that weight management benefits emerge through increased satiety and improved appetite signalling via short-chain fatty acid production in the colon, which strengthens the gut-brain axis. “Beyond 6-8 weeks, enhanced microbial diversity becomes evident through improved energy levels, clearer skin, and stabilised mood. These aren’t dramatic transformations but rather the restoration of normal physiological function. The key is consistency, not perfection. Real-world adherence matters more than occasional high-fibre days followed by restriction.”
Increasing fibre safely
Gradual progression is non-negotiable clinical practice, not cautious overestimation. Malhotra states, “Jumping from a typical Indian urban intake of 10-12g to 30g overnight triggers predictable distress: bloating, abdominal cramping, excess gas, and sometimes constipation if fluid intake isn’t simultaneously increased. These symptoms reflect bacterial fermentation of undigested fibre in the colon and altered intestinal transit.”
A sensible protocol involves adding 5g weekly over 4-6 weeks, allowing colonic microbiota to adapt and enzyme expression to upregulate. Simultaneously, increase water intake by 500ml daily since fibre without hydration paradoxically causes constipation. “Individuals with IBS, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or inflammatory bowel disease need even gentler progression, sometimes 2- 3 g weekly, with soluble fibre prioritised initially. If bloating persists, temporarily reduce insoluble fibre sources like wheat bran and emphasise oats, daal, and cooked vegetables. This measured approach prevents people from abandoning fibre entirely due to discomfort,” says Malhotra.
Easy ways to reach 30g of fibre a day
Click on each meal to see simple, affordable fibre-rich choices:
🍽️ Breakfast
Bajra roti with moong dal sambhar can provide around 8-10 g of fibre.
🥗 Lunch
Brown rice or pearl millet paired with rajma or chana can add another 10-12 g of fibre.
🍎 Snacks & Dinner
Two fruits such as apple (with skin), guava or pear, plus roasted chickpeas, contribute 6-8 g of fibre. Finish the day with whole wheat roti and a vegetable-rich curry to reach the 30g target.
✅ Whole foods vs supplements
Legumes are among the most affordable and nutritious fibre sources. Whole foods also provide polyphenols, resistant starch and micronutrients that supplements cannot fully replicate. Psyllium or inulin supplements can help during the transition to a higher-fibre diet, but they should not replace fibre-rich foods.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.