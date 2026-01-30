This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Chewing cardamom after meals is a common habit in many Indian households, passed down quietly through generations. Its pleasant aroma and sweet, slightly minty flavour make it a refreshing mouth freshener, but this little green pod may be doing a lot more for your health than just fighting bad breath.
Cardamom is often associated with aiding digestion, reducing bloating, and helping with issues such as acid reflux. Some also believe it has antimicrobial properties and can help cleanse the palate after a meal.
Ashlesha Joshi, senior nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Chewing cardamom after meals can be a gentle and natural way to support digestion. Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, which helps the stomach process food more efficiently. It also has mild carminative properties, meaning it can help ease discomfort from gas formation.”
Beyond digestion, she says that cardamom is rich in antioxidants, which support metabolic health and may reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. It also offers a subtle mood-lifting effect thanks to its unique aroma and essential oils, making it a refreshing and calming end to a meal.
Joshi says, “Yes, cardamom can help with all three. For bloating and acidity, cardamom works by relaxing the stomach muscles and promoting the smooth movement of food and gas through the digestive system. It also helps balance stomach acid levels, making it beneficial for those who experience post-meal acidity.”
When it comes to bad breath, she states that cardamom acts as a natural breath freshener. Its antimicrobial properties help reduce bacteria in the mouth that are often responsible for unpleasant odours. The pleasant aroma and essential oils in cardamom give an instant freshness and can even improve oral hygiene when used regularly.
Cardamom is generally safe when consumed in moderation. “For most adults, one to two pods a day after meals is sufficient to enjoy their digestive and oral health benefits. Excessive intake may cause mild gastrointestinal discomfort in sensitive individuals due to its strong essential oils,” informs Joshi.
She concludes, “It is best used as part of a balanced routine rather than as a standalone remedy. If someone is already managing chronic acidity or digestive concerns with medication, they should speak with a healthcare professional before relying heavily on any spice, including cardamom.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
