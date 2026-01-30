This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals

Cardamom’s pleasant aroma and sweet, slightly minty flavour make it a refreshing mouth freshener

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymesCardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes (Source: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chewing cardamom after meals is a common habit in many Indian households, passed down quietly through generations. Its pleasant aroma and sweet, slightly minty flavour make it a refreshing mouth freshener, but this little green pod may be doing a lot more for your health than just fighting bad breath.

Cardamom is often associated with aiding digestion, reducing bloating, and helping with issues such as acid reflux. Some also believe it has antimicrobial properties and can help cleanse the palate after a meal. 

But is chewing cardamom daily after meals truly beneficial for the body?

Ashlesha Joshi, senior nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Chewing cardamom after meals can be a gentle and natural way to support digestion. Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, which helps the stomach process food more efficiently. It also has mild carminative properties, meaning it can help ease discomfort from gas formation.”

Beyond digestion, she says that cardamom is rich in antioxidants, which support metabolic health and may reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. It also offers a subtle mood-lifting effect thanks to its unique aroma and essential oils, making it a refreshing and calming end to a meal.

Can cardamom help with issues like bloating, acidity, or bad breath?

Joshi says, “Yes, cardamom can help with all three. For bloating and acidity, cardamom works by relaxing the stomach muscles and promoting the smooth movement of food and gas through the digestive system. It also helps balance stomach acid levels, making it beneficial for those who experience post-meal acidity.”

When it comes to bad breath, she states that cardamom acts as a natural breath freshener. Its antimicrobial properties help reduce bacteria in the mouth that are often responsible for unpleasant odours. The pleasant aroma and essential oils in cardamom give an instant freshness and can even improve oral hygiene when used regularly.

Is there such a thing as too much cardamom? How much is safe and effective to consume daily after meals?

Cardamom is generally safe when consumed in moderation. “For most adults, one to two pods a day after meals is sufficient to enjoy their digestive and oral health benefits. Excessive intake may cause mild gastrointestinal discomfort in sensitive individuals due to its strong essential oils,” informs Joshi.

Story continues below this ad

She concludes, “It is best used as part of a balanced routine rather than as a standalone remedy. If someone is already managing chronic acidity or digestive concerns with medication, they should speak with a healthcare professional before relying heavily on any spice, including cardamom.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
₹74 crore of history: Margot Robbie stuns in Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond
Margot Robbie paid homage to Elizabeth Taylor
‘I sometimes feel stuck, overthinking every decision’: India’s Gen Z knows how to invest, so why aren’t they doing it?
A realistic, modern editorial image of a Gen Z adult sitting indoors with a smartphone in hand, paused on a finance or investment app screen (no brand logos visible).
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Neurologist reveals the single habit with the highest health return: 'People are getting up at 4 am for yoga, morning walks...'
exercise
Advertisement

Photos

art
Amrita Sher-Gil: Six works that still speak to us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
AI helps astronomers find 1,400 ‘Anomalous Objects’ buried in Hubble data
The U.S. tech giant will ​focus on delivering its first-ever foldable ‌iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship ​launch in the second half of 2026. (Image: Reuters)
₹74 crore of history: Margot Robbie stuns in Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond
Margot Robbie paid homage to Elizabeth Taylor
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement