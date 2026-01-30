This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals

Chewing cardamom after meals is a common habit in many Indian households, passed down quietly through generations. Its pleasant aroma and sweet, slightly minty flavour make it a refreshing mouth freshener, but this little green pod may be doing a lot more for your health than just fighting bad breath.

Cardamom is often associated with aiding digestion, reducing bloating, and helping with issues such as acid reflux. Some also believe it has antimicrobial properties and can help cleanse the palate after a meal.

But is chewing cardamom daily after meals truly beneficial for the body?

Ashlesha Joshi, senior nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Chewing cardamom after meals can be a gentle and natural way to support digestion. Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, which helps the stomach process food more efficiently. It also has mild carminative properties, meaning it can help ease discomfort from gas formation.”