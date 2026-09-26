This is what happens to protein when you overcook it

Cooking protein adequately is important for food safety, but prolonged exposure to high heat can cause unwanted chemical changes. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Overcooking breaks down food molecules excessively; for instance, cooking a potato a little converts starch to sugar, but overcooking it converts sugar into charcoal, which has no nutritional value. Heat speeds up chemical reactions, affecting food in both good and bad ways. So, what happens when you overcook protein?

Deepa Mishra, dietician, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, says, “Charred and burnt food contains carcinogenic substances, and high-heat protein forms harmful compounds like heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, further reducing nutritional quality and safety.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.