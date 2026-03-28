This is what happens to body weight if you quit added sugar for a year

What happens to your body weight when you quit sugar (Photo: Freepik)

Cutting back on sugar has become one of the most common health goals, with many people experimenting with “no sugar” challenges for weeks or even months. But what actually happens if someone eliminates added sugar for an entire year?

According to Anshul Singh, Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian at Artemis Hospitals, the benefits can be meaningful, but they depend heavily on overall lifestyle habits.

“Completely removing added sugar can help with weight management and metabolic health,” Singh says. “However, the results vary widely from person to person because diet, activity levels, sleep quality, and stress all influence how the body responds.”