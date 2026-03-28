This is what happens to body weight if you quit added sugar for a year

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Cutting back on sugar has become one of the most common health goals, with many people experimenting with “no sugar” challenges for weeks or even months. But what actually happens if someone eliminates added sugar for an entire year?
According to Anshul Singh, Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian at Artemis Hospitals, the benefits can be meaningful, but they depend heavily on overall lifestyle habits.
“Completely removing added sugar can help with weight management and metabolic health,” Singh says. “However, the results vary widely from person to person because diet, activity levels, sleep quality, and stress all influence how the body responds.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine
Weight loss is often one of the biggest motivations for cutting sugar.
“If a person stops consuming sugary drinks, desserts, and processed foods with high added sugar and instead shifts to balanced meals, they could lose around 4 to 10 kilograms over a year,” Singh explains.
However, the outcome depends on several factors, including:
“Simply removing sugar without changing other dietary habits may not lead to significant weight loss,” Singh adds. “Sustainable weight management comes from consistent healthy habits and portion control.”
“When sugar intake drops, blood sugar levels become more stable, and insulin spikes occur less frequently,” Singh says. “This allows the body to use energy more efficiently.”
Over time, the body may also:
“Many people report feeling more energetic and experiencing fewer energy crashes once their sugar intake is reduced,” Singh notes.
“Reducing sugar can contribute to losing abdominal fat because sugary foods tend to increase calorie intake and promote fat storage,” Singh explains.
However, she stresses that belly fat loss depends on overall lifestyle patterns. “Factors such as total calorie balance, regular exercise, good sleep, and stress management play a much larger role,” Singh says. “If someone eliminates sugar but continues consuming excess calories from other foods or remains sedentary, the impact may be limited.” A balanced diet rich in whole foods, protein, and fibre, combined with physical activity, is generally more effective for improving body composition.
According to Singh, this is partly due to how the brain and taste receptors adapt.
“In the initial phase, people may crave sweets because the brain is used to quick bursts of energy from sugar,” Singh says. “But within two to four weeks, taste buds and the brain’s reward pathways begin adjusting.”
As the body adapts:
* Natural foods may begin to taste sweeter
* Cravings for highly sweet foods may decrease
* People may develop a preference for less sugary foods
“Over a few months, many individuals find that they no longer crave the same level of sweetness,” Singh explains. “Consistent meal patterns, balanced nutrition, and adequate hydration can help make this transition easier.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine