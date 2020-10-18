This festive season, eat healthy with this keto pizza; recipe inside

What do you think of this recipe and would you like to try it out tonight? (Source: Pixabay)

Keto and pizza? What a strange combination, you may think. But let us face it — fasting or not, we do like to indulge in our favourite food items every now and then. And who does not love pizza? But instead of gorging on one and then feeling guilty about betraying your diet, why don’t you combine the two?

Keto diet is all the fad these days, and if you are looking to make it interesting while dieting, make a pizza out of it and give your body and taste buds all the happiness.

Read on for the simple recipe.

Things you will need:



To make the crust

– 2 large eggs

– 2 tbsp parmesan cheese

– 1 tbsp psyllium husk powder

– 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

– Salt to taste

– 2 tsp frying oil

For the toppings

– Mozzarella cheese

– 3 tbsp tomato sauce

– 1 tbsp freshly-chopped basil leaves

Method:

* Mix all the crust ingredients together and blend for 30 seconds, until it becomes an even paste.

* Pour the paste on an oil-greased pan, and cook on medium-high flame until the edges turn brown.

* Now add the tomato sauce and spread it evenly on one side of the crust while it is still on the pan.

* Add the cheese, too.

* Now broil it until the cheese melts. Your pizza is now almost ready.

* Garnish it with the basil leaves, or any other topping of your choice.

* Cut fine slices and enjoy the meal.

What do you think of this recipe and would you like to try it out tonight?

