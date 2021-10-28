This festive season, balance your cravings with these simple tips

The festive season is synonymous with scrumptious food, especially flavourful sweets. As as result, it becomes difficult to stick to workout regimes and healthy diets during this time. However, overconsumption of fried and sweet foods often leaves us with regret and numerous health issues like belly fat, bloating and constipation.

“Around all the fun and food that is most cherished by your taste buds, keeping self-control might get difficult, but not so much if you strike a balance,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said as she shared some ways to reduce cravings during the festive season.

Identify your craving triggers

Emotional eating is a real phenomenon. If you pay attention, you may find that your cravings are worse when you are stressed.

Eat a healthy fulfilling breakfast

Making the first meal the most nutritious one helps decrease both sweet and savoury cravings later on.

Eat meals at scheduled times

The secret to a controlled craving for food is by managing your meals and only eating at set times. No casual eating.

Keep a food journal

This may not totally help you control food cravings, but it could help you identify the times of day when your cravings are the strongest.

Eat a varied diet

Sticking to the tried-and-true may help you count calories, but it could also leave you feeling unsatisfied. Try healthy varieties or combinations of foods to stop those random food cravings.

