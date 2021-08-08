This easy samosa recipe will add flavour to your rainy evening

The rainy season makes us crave for some delicious and hot-fried snacks that can satisfy our taste buds. This weather, however, also brings with it an array of health concerns. Thus, it’s best to avoid street foods which can often be unhygienic.

You can, however, create the magic of street food in your kitchen. Try this easy samosa recipe shared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor to keep your evening hunger pangs at bay.

Ingredients

*4 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces

*Samosa dough as required

*1 tbsp Ghee as required

*1 tsp cumin seeds

*1 finely chopped green chilli

*1 inch finely chopped ginger

*1/4 cup green peas

*1 tsp red chilli powder

*1 tsp dried mango powder

*1/2 tsp garam masala powder

*Salt to taste

*1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

*Oil for deep-frying

*Tomato ketchup to serve

Method

Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds, green chilli and ginger, mix and sauté for 30 seconds. Add potatoes, mix and mash well. Add green peas, red chilli powder, dried mango powder, garam masala powder and salt, mix and cook for 1 minute. Add coriander leaves and mix well. Transfer into a bowl and cool down to room temperature. Divide the dough into equal portions, shape them into balls and apply some ghee on each ball. Grease the worktop with some ghee, place each portion and roll it out into an oblong sheet. Halve each sheet horizontally. Heat sufficient oil in a kadhai. Shape each halved sheet into a cone, stuff with some potato mixture, apply some water on the edges, bring them together and press to seal and shape into samosas. Slide the samosas into hot oil and deep-fry, on medium heat, till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.

Arrange the samosas on a serving platter and serve hot with tomato ketchup.

