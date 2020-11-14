This Diwali, try these five interesting and unique savouries

What do you think about these delicacies? Lip-smacking, eh? (Representational image/Source: Pixabay)

Among the many things that Diwali is synonymous with, food is certainly on top of the list. On the day — and also the days leading up to it — people indulge in different sweets and savouries, and also share the joy of the festival with their near and dear ones, in the form of food. Restaurants, sweet shops and home kitchens have already started offering hearty meals and mouth-watering sweets. With COVID-19, however, our food preferences have changed. Now we try to incorporate as much of healthy food as we possibly can, to build up our immunity.

To break the monotony of 2020, however, you can add some interesting flavours to your Diwali celebrations. From mawa kachori to beetroot aloo tikka and chocolate kheer, here are some unique dishes you and your loved ones can enjoy; read on.

ALSO READ | Let’s light up festivities with bajra diyas; check out the recipe here

* Chocolate kheer: Also known and referred to as payasa, payasam or phirni, kheer is a milk dish which is a must-have festival delicacy. Treat your sweet tooth to different desserts, and add a twist of chocolate to this dish. Serve your loved ones a bowl of traditional Indian-style rice pudding with a generous amount of chocolate for a change.

* Rasmalai cake: While we love all Indian desserts, rasmalai is everyone’s favourite. This Diwali, think something outside the box out and treat your family and friends with a fusion dessert called the rasmalai cake. You can indulge in this savoury by ordering the dish through various sites. And if you think are running out of cash, you can even pay for it later using LazyPay.

* Palak patta chaat: Chaat’s popularity has now soared beyond the streets of India to all corners of the world. A sweet, spicy and sour delight, the heavenly chaat is found also in fine dining restaurants. Palak patta chaat, for instance, is a dish where the spinach leaves are coated with besan batter, deep fried, and then drizzled with curd, chutneys, and masalas.

ALSO READ | Enjoy this special Himachali dessert today; recipe inside

* Mawa kachori: When we talk about food during Diwali festivities, we mostly think of sweets. Soan papdi and a box of dry fruits are commonly gifted to friends and family on this day. But this year, try the deliciously crunchy mawa kachoris, which are stuffed with dry fruits and khoya dunked in sugar syrup. Every bite of it will take your food experience up by a notch!

* Beetroot aloo tikka: Give customary aloo tikkis a break this Diwali and indulge in healthy and gluten-free beetroot aloo tikka, which is can also be healthy appetizers.

What do you think about these delicacies? Lip-smacking, eh?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd