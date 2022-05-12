Thinking about food all the time? Here’s how to break the thought pattern

Are you thinking about food all the time? There are people who are occupied mentally with thoughts about food: what they have just eaten, what they might be eating next, when to eat which food, from where, etc.

While there is nothing wrong with embracing food and loving it all the same, this constant pattern of only ever thinking about meals can cause some kind of guilt and may indicate some kind of underlying problem.

According to Bhakti Kapoor, a nutritionist, “if you’re constantly thinking about food and you feel guilty anytime you break any one of your diet rules”, it is a “sign that something needs to change”.

She took to Instagram to explain the ways in which we can stop thinking about what to eat next and basically break the following thought pattern:

↳What should I eat next?

↳I should wait to eat until noon…

↳I’ll need to workout if I eat that.

Here is what she suggested you do instead:

1. Eat enough throughout the day.

2. Eat the foods that you love.

3. Break your food rules, and become a bit more flexible.

4. Make peace with your body.

What do you think about this strategy?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!