Get your wine and book in the same bottle! This is just what you need after a long day

Who wouldn’t want to curl up in their favourite nook of the house, by the lamp, with a bottle of their favourite wine and a good book to read? For those who do, we have good news. There are actually wine bottles that come with short stories attached to them! No, we aren’t kidding. An Italian winery, Matteo Correggia, with designers Reverse Innovation, has launched a line of wine called Librottiglia and they are no less than dream come true for book lovers and wine lovers, alike!

Each bottle of wine comes with a short story apparently chosen to perfectly go along with the drink inside. Regina Marques Nadaes’ ‘I love you. Forget me’ is reportedly an intense story to go along with the Nebbiolo Roero it accompanies, ‘Murder’ by Danilo Zanelli accompanies the light white wine Roero Arneis, Patrizia Laquidara’s ‘A Frog in the Belly’ reportedly completes the red wine Anthos.

What makes for an interesting trivia is that the name of the range of wine — Librottiglia is a compound of the Italian words for “bottle” and “book”.

Reportedly, though, the makers only have the short stories printed in Italian currently, many are hoping that they start catering to the global population and attach stories in English too.

