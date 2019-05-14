These delicious recipes will add flavour to your week

After a hectic day at work, cooking an elaborate meal is not something you can do regularly. But how about cooking something which is easy and delicious? We have a curated a list of recipes which are sure to add flavour to your hectic week.

Go on, try them! We are sure you will be left wanting for more.

Veg Thai green curry by Chef Kamaljeet at The Masala Grill

Ingredients

Thai Green Curry Paste

5 – Stalks lemongrass

3 – Green chillies

1/4 cup – Coriander (chopped)

3 – Sprig basil leaves

1 tbsp – Coriander Seeds (whole roasted)

1 tsp – Cumin seeds (roasted)

1 tsp – Whole black peppercorns

1 – Onion (roughly chopped)

1/4 cup – Spring Onion (roughly chopped)

3 – Cloves garlic

1 – Ginger

Salt to taste

Thai Green Curry

400 ml – Coconut milk (unsweetened)

3 tbsp – Thai green curry paste

1 cup – Broccoli

1 – Carrot (sliced)

1 – Red yellow or green bell pepper (Capsicum) (diced)

1/2 – Green zucchini (thickly sliced)

1 cup – Water

1 tbsp – Brown sugar (Demerara Sugar)

1 – sprig Basil leaves

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Cooking oil

Method

To begin making the Vegetarian Thai Green Curry recipe, we will first make the Thai Curry paste.

* For that, take lemongrass stalks and trim away any root section below the bulb base.

* Now add all the ingredients – green chillies, coriander leaves, basil leaves, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, onions, spring onions, garlic, ginger and salt along with the lemongrass into a blender and add a little bit of water and grind till it is a smooth paste.

* We now proceed to make the curry. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a heavy work. Add in the vegetables like carrots, zucchini, broccoli and bell peppers.

* Add in some salt and stir fry the vegetables on high heat until slightly tender. Once tender turn off the heat and keep aside.

* Add a teaspoon of oil into the hot wok, next add in 2 to 3 tablespoons of the Thai curry paste and saute for a few seconds.

* Next add in a cup of water and stir to combine into the curry. Next, add in a tablespoon of brown sugar and finally 400 ml of coconut milk.

* Stir to combine all the ingredients. Once combined, stir and allow the mixture to thicken a little and come to a boil.

* Once the mixture comes to a boil, add in some torn basil leaves and the stir-fried vegetables. Stir the mixture, give it a light boil. Vegetarian Thai curry is ready to be served.

Matra Kucha Pate by chef Ramesh Rana at Decode Air Bar

Ingredients

1 cup – White peas (soaked overnight)

2 cup – Water

½ tsp – Salt

3 tsp – Oil

5g – Amul Butter

5g – Desi ghee

Imli to taste

¼ tsp – Turmeric / haldi

½ tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder / lal Mirch Powder

¼ tsp – Cumin powder/jeera powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

1 inch – Ginger, finely chopped

¼ tsp – Garam masala

½ tsp – Chaat masala

1/2 – Apple

2 tbsp – Onion (finely chopped)

2 tbsp – Tomato (finely chopped)

Few coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1 inch – Ginger, julienne

1 green – Chilli, slit

2 pieces – Carrot pickle

¼ – Lemon wedge

Pinch of chaat masala

Method

* Pressure cook 1 cup white peas in 2 cup water and add ½ tsp salt.

* Now in a kadhai, heat 3 tsp oil and saute the ginger. Further, saute all other spices.

* Add the above in the pressure cooker and mix well. Mash it slightly for desired consistency.

* Boil for 5 minutes or more adjusting the consistency. Let it cool down a bit and then grind until it forms a pate.

* Garnish with onion, tomato, coriander leaves, ginger, green chilli, carrot pickle, lemon and chaat masala. Serve it with kulcha.

Chicken Gilafi Kebab

Ingredients:

300g – Chicken mince

50g – Onion (chopped)

50g – Tomatoes (chopped)

50g – Green capsicum (chopped)

30g – Coriander leaves (chopped)

20g – Green chili (chopped)

5g – Salt

20ml – Oil

20g – Cashew

20g – Almonds (peeled)

10g – Mint (chopped)

5g – Red chili powder

5g – masala powder

5g – Ginger garlic paste

3g – Cumin powder

10ml – Lemon juice

10ml – Fresh cream

5ml – Kewra water

Method

* In a grinder add mince, onion, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger garlic paste, cumin powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, fresh cream, kewra water, cashew and almonds.

* Grind all these ingredients well.

* Skewer the mince on to wooden skewers.

* Take chopped onion, capsicum and coriander and wrap these chopped vegetables around the kebabs.

* Bake them in an oven at 180 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

* Your Gilafi Kababs are ready to serve.