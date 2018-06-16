Love hummus? These delicious recipes will leave you wanting more

Cook these delicious hummus delicacies and make your weekend special. Cook these delicious hummus delicacies and make your weekend special.

Be it on your sandwich or as a nachos dip, it is really difficult to not like a creamy and potentially spicy hummus dip. As easy it is to make, the chickpea smoothie is a favourite among many people. The comforting bowl of hummus has just the perfect blend of nutrients and flavours. While a variety of ingredients are added to the original chickpea hummus nowadays, there are some fans who still love the old version. The best part about the cuisine is that it is loaded with a great number of health benefits.

This middle eastern dip is typically made by blending soaked chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic. It is also versatile, packed with nutrients and has been linked to various nutritional benefits as it contains a wide variety of vitamins and minerals. Here are some easy and delicious hummus recipes curated by Chef Manish Kusumwal that you can enjoy through the weekend.

Avocado Hummus

Ingredients

2 cups — Chickpeas (cooked)

1 — Avocado

1/2 cup — Tahini

1/4 cup — Extra-virgin olive oil

2 — Garlic cloves

1tsp — Paprika

1tsp — Lemon juice

Black pepper — To taste

Method

* Put everything in a food processor and blend well.

* Add the chickpea stock or water as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree.

* Taste and adjust the seasoning.

* Serve, drizzled with the olive oil and sprinkled with paprika, olives and salt as per your taste.

Beetroot Hummus

Ingredients

2 cups — Chickpeas (cooked)

1 cup — Beetroot (roasted)

1/2 cup — Tahini

1/4 cup — Extra-virgin olive oil

2 — Garlic cloves

1tsp — Paprika

1tsp — Lemon juice

Black pepper — To taste

Salt — To taste

Method

* Put everything in a food processor and blend well.

* Add the chickpea stock or water as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree.

* Taste and adjust the seasoning.

* Serve, drizzled with the olive oil and sprinkled with paprika, olives and salt as per your taste.

Basil Pesto Hummus

Ingredient

2 cups — Chickpeas (cooked)

1/4 cup — Pine nuts

1/2 cup — Basil leaves

1/4 cup — Parmesan

1/2 cup — Tahini

1/4 cup — Extra-virgin olive oil

2 — Garlic cloves

1tsp — Paprika

1 — Lemon juice

Black pepper — To taste

Salt — To taste

Method

* Put everything in a food processor and blend well.

* Add the chickpea stock or water as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree.

* Taste and adjust the seasoning.

* Serve, drizzled with the olive oil and sprinkled with paprika, olives and salt as per your taste.

