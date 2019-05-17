Beat the heat with these refreshing summer beverages

With summer at its peak, the ideal way to keep yourself hydrated is by having a refreshing drink. But having packaged juices or carbonated beverages is not the best option as they come with added preservatives and are laden with sugar.

To make it easier for you, we have compiled a list of recipes that you can bookmark for your next house party and impress your guests. These summer drinks recipes that will help quench your thirst.

Fresh Bael Fruit Cooler by Manish Kusumwal, corporate chef, Keys Hotels

Ingredients

1 – Bael

50g – Sugar (powdered)

1-2 – Lemon (optional)

1/2 tsp – Black salt

Method

* Take out the pulp of bael in a big bowl.

* Add 1 cup of water to the bowl and mash it finely with a spoon.

* Transfer the pulp on a soup strainer/metal sieve and strain the pulp through it in a bowl.

* Add the powdered sugar, lemon and black salt into it. Mix it really well until the sugar completely dissolves.

* Add the lemon juice into the sharbat and adjust the water level according to your liking.

* To serve, take a glass and add few cubes of ice. Pour the juice and add a sprig of mint for garnishing.

Bael Fruit Iced Tea by Manish Kusumwal, corporate chef, Keys Hotels

Ingredients

4 tsp – Bael powder

4 tsp – Brown sugar

Water

Ice

Method

* Add the bael powder to water and stir well.

* Add brown sugar and mix until it dissolve in the water.

* Pass the liquid through the sieve.

* Serve the liquid over ice.

Mango Lassi by Chef Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Khandani Rajdhani

Ingredients

1 kg – Yogurt

200g – Sugar

200g – Mango Puree

1 tbsp – Elaichi Powder

Mint leaf (for garnish)

Ice cubes (for blending)

Method

*Take yogurt in a mixing bowl and add sugar and a couple of ice cubes to it. Blend well with a manual blender. Avoid using an electric blender as speed blending separates the milk solids and makes the lassi thinner.

*Now pour the mango puree and blend well into the base lassi.

*Pour in a glass with some ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.