Want to know the best places for food? Here are the 50 best restaurants in Asia

After much anticipation, the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is out. Odette in Singapore has topped the list this year, steering from ninth place last year. Thailand’s Gaggan has secured the second place, after topping the list for four consecutive years, still retaining the title of Thailand’s best.

Among others, Bangkok restaurateur, Chef Garima Arora, has won the “Elit Vodka Asia’s best female chef” award for her modern Indian cuisine at Gaa, which debuted at No. 16.

Delhi’s Indian Accent has been awarded the ‘Best Restaurant in India’ for the fifth consecutive year – placed at number 17 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Awards 2019 list. As per a report in Bloomberg, Chef Manish Mehrotra says, “We work 365 days a year towards this and are delighted with the recognition. These are exciting times for the food industry in India and we’re glad to be contributing towards its evolvement. We hope to keep bringing the very best to our diners and look forward to many such achievements in future.”

According to the same report, “Surprise additions to the 50 Best list include Dewakan in Kuala Lumpur, which becomes the first-ever restaurant in Malaysia to win a spot, and Manila’s Toyo Eatery, helmed by chef Jordy Navarra, which is the first Philippine restaurant on the list since 2017. “In the past year we just changed the menu,” said Navarra. “One of the fun things that we’ve been playing around with is making our own banana ketchup—it’s super Filipino. I think it’s one part of what we are.””

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list is carefully and meticulously selected by a panel of 318 food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and foodies across Asia. The awards are held and published each year since 2013 by William Reed Business Media.

Here’s the full list:

* Odette – Singapore

* Gaggan – Bangkok, Thailand

* Den – Tokyo, Japan

* Sühring – Bangkok, Thailand

* Florilège – Tokyo, Japan

* Ultraviolet – Shanghai, China

* Mume – Taipei, Taiwan

* Narisawa – Tokyo, Japan

* Nihonryori Ryugin – Tokyo, Japan

* Burnt Ends – Singapore

* The Chairman – Hong Kong

* Otto e Mezzo – Hong Kong

* Mingles – Seoul, South Korea

* La Cime – Osaka, Japan

* Belon – Hong Kong

* Gaa – Bangkok, Thailand

* Indian Accent – New Delhi, India

* Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin – Tokyo, Japan

* Bo.Lan – Bangkok, Thailand

* Le Du – Bangkok, Thailand

* Amber – Hong Kong

* Nahm – Bangkok, Thailand

* Sazenka – Tokyo

* La Maison de la Naure Goh – Fukuoka, Japan

* Sushi Saito – Tokyo, Japan

* L’Effervescence – Tokyo, Japan

* Jade Dragon – Macau, China

* Paste – Bangkok, Thailand

* Fu He Hui – Shanghai, China

* Raw – Taipei, Taiwan

* Shoun RyuGin – Taipei, Taiwan

* Jaan – Singapore

* Les Amis – Singapore

* Vea – Hong Kong

* Ministry of Crab – Sri Lanka

* Wing Lei Palace – Macau

* Neighborhood – Hong Kong

* Lung King Heen – Hong Kong

* Nouri – Singapore

* Waku Ghin – Singapore

* Toc Toc – Seoul, South Korea

* Locavore – Bali, Indonesia

* Toyo Eatery – Manila, Philippines

* Seventh Son – Hong Kong

* Quintessence – Tokyo, Japan

* Dewakan – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

* Sugalabo – Tokyo, Japan

* Sorn – Bangkok, Thailand

* Corner House – Singapore

* Ta Vie – Hong Kong