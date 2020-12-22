The year in eating: Swiggy survey reveals popular food trends of 2020

What have you ordered from Swiggy this year?

The year is coming to an end, and as we look back at the chaos, let us take a moment to appreciate that most of us had the luxury of ordering-in food that we could eat in the quiet and comfortable corners of our house this pandemic year. While many people had to work from home, the year brought some changes in their food habits, too.

In its fifth annual StatEATstics report, Swiggy delves into 2020’s most interesting ordering trends.

A biryani per second in 2020

Unprecedented times? Not for the biryani! Veg, chicken, mutton or aloo — collectively, some form of biryani was ordered more than once every second in 2020! While the mighty chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India’s favourite dish — over three lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering a chicken biryani — its vegetarian counterpart, however, did not have the same luck. For every veg biryani, there were six chicken biryani orders.

Work from home and eat at home

While Swiggy delivered five times as many orders to ‘home’ addresses between January and March, that number rose to nine times as much in April and May. Dishes like paneer butter masala, masala dosa, chicken fried rice and mutton biryani continued to be India’s favourite pick-me-up dishes.

Perhaps missing their office cappuccinos and masala chais while working from home, lakhs of Swiggy users fought the post-lunch slump by ordering varieties of tea and coffee.

What did Indians miss the most?

Not colleagues or friends, but pani puris! Swiggy ensured there was no social distancing from this most-missed ‘chaat’ as they delivered over two lakh pani puri orders post-lockdown.

Health on the menu

While NCR users ordered the healthiest meals, people in Bengaluru showed a high resolve to get healthy. At 130 per cent, the city saw the highest increase in healthy food orders on Swiggy HealthHub. One health-conscious user in the city placed a minimum of two orders every day in the last four months.

Supergrains emerged as India’s favourite way to get healthy with a 127 per cent increase in orders for dishes based on them. It was followed by vegan (50 per cent increase), high-protein dishes (49 per cent) and keto-friendly items (46 per cent).

Diwali-binge resulted in November recording the highest number of healthy orders.

People ate breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper — having consumed an average of 342 calories for dinner. Lunches ranged at under 350 calories, while breakfast saw people consume an average of 427 calories.

The healthy version of salads, sandwiches and ice creams were the most popular items on Swiggy HealthHub. The six most ordered healthy dishes of 2020 were: high-fibre idli, high-protein khichdi, vegan gravy, low-fat salads, keto-friendly sandwiches, gluten-free ice creams.

