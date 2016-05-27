The Weekend Eater: What to eat in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai

Enjoy an all-vegetarian Sattvik thali at ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru. Enjoy an all-vegetarian Sattvik thali at ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru.

If you’ve partied hard on Friday, a festival that encourages you to eat healthy maybe just what the doctor ordered. Sattvik food festivals, with a spread that includes grains such as jowar and bajra that are not normally part of our diet, are suddenly all the rage and Bengaluru sees one this weekend. In Delhi, find out what a “mixto” is and learn how to roll your own sushi in Mumbai.

Bengaluru

Go Sattvic at the ITC Gardenia: Cubbon Pavilion this weekend. The 24-hour restaurant at the ITC hosts the “Sattva – Honestly Vegetarian” festival, with an all-vegetarian spread. The food is seasonal and rich in “Prana” – life force – like organic fresh fruits and vegetables and food which have the sattva (pure) guna (quality). Kacha Kaju Kadi, Bakri Chajhar ki Subzi, Kachri Karela and Kahtte Arbi are among the delicacies on the menu.

Where: Cubbon Pavilion, ITC Gardenia, 1 Residency Road

When: May 28 onwards, every Saturday

Timings: Lunch only

Price: Rs 1200/head (plus taxes)

Phone: 080-43455000

Delhi

The Cubans make a quick working lunch of “mixtos” or sandwiches, a favourite of cigar workers back in the 1880s.

There are a whole range of Cuban sandwiches but the classic Cuban sandwich includes ham, cheese, and mustard. The Emperor Lounge at The Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi lays out a Cuban menu this weekend with vegetarian and non-vegetarian eats such as the Grilled Garlic Cubano Sandwich with spiced parsley fries, Grilled Geona Salami Sandwich with horenso dusted fries, Torta Cubana sandwich with caramelised wedges and the legendary Havana Night Club Sandwich with five spice flavoured fries.

Where: Emperor Lounge, Taj Mahal Hotel, No 1, Mansingh Road

When: All day, until May 30

Price: Off the A la carte menu

Phone: 011-66513112.

It isn’t as if you needed another reason to savour the mango, but Chef Veena Arora at The Imperial rolls out a new mango menu with a focus on cuisines of Kerala, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. On the menu are dishes such as Allepey Fish curry with sole fillet cooked Kerala-style in a raw mango curry, Kae Phed Phol-La-Mai, a red Thai curry cooked with fresh ripe mangoes and assorted fruit, Ga Xao Hot Dieu, a chicken stir fry with fresh mangoes and cashewnuts cooked Vietnamese style, and a Sri Lankan prawn fry called Amba Isso Temperadu, seasoned with curry powder and slivers of raw mango and more.

Where: The Spice Route, The Imperial, Connaught Place

When: Ongoing, until July 15, Lunch 12:30pm to 2:45pm and Dinner: 7pm to 11:45pm

Price: Rs 8500 (exclusive of taxes) for two people

Phone: 011-41116605

Chef Parvez Patel from Ideal Corner, a favourite Parsi restaurant in Mumbai is in Delhi to bring to the table a feast that celebrates Parsi flavours at The Pavilion at ITC Maurya. The culinary celebration comes at a time when Delhi is hosting two major exhibitions on Zoroastrianism and Parsi history and culture – “The Everlasting Flame” at the National Museum and “Threads of Continuity” at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. On The Pavilion’s menu are Parsi favourites such as Dhansak Dal, Sali ma Murghi, Patra ni Macchi, Lagan nu Custard and more.

Where: The Pavilion, ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri

When: Until May 29, dinner buffet only

Phone: 011-26112233

Mumbai

For a pan-Asian spread over the weekend, Seven Kitchens at The St. Regis Mumbai maybe the best place to unwind. The restaurant’s Sunday brunch features seven international cuisines and includes live counters serving made-to-order pizza, dim-sums, antipasti, cheese, and a charcuterie salad sections besides Indian delicacies. The dessert section is a test for those with a sweet tooth, with over 30 desserts to choose from.

Where: Seven Kitchens, St.Regis

When: May 29

Timings: 12 noon to 4pm

Price: Rs 3000 + taxes(unlimited mocktails), Rs 3750 + taxes(unlimited sparkling wine and select spirits), Rs 5000 + taxes (unlimited Moet and Chandon wine and select spirits)

Phone: 022- 6162 8422

For more flavours of the Orient, head to the Sichuan House, where Chef Paul Kinny curates a menu of nine succulent curries. Each of the curries are accompanied with a bowl of steamed rice/sticky rice/steamed noodles/flat noodles. On the menu are curries from every part of Asia like the Malay Red Pepper Curry and Curry Laksa from Malaysia, Thailand’s favourites include the relatively mild Massaman Curry and the Thai KhaoSoi, a curry with a dash of Burmese influence and some Japanese Golden Curry with exotic vegetables like pakchoy and haricot beans or take a sojourn to Vietnam with the flavoursome green Vietnamese Curry with jalapeños and shrimp paste. To wash it all down, there are Asian cocktails like Long Island iced green tea, Chinese Mary and Thai Mojito.

Where: Sichuan House, Ground Level – Phoenix Market City Kurla

When: May 27 to June 13, Lunch: 12 noon to 3pm, Dinner: 7pm to 11pm

Price: Off the A la carte menu

Phone: 022-60508081

This weekend, learn how to roll sushi with Pranav Kapoor, who has helmed Delhi restaurants such as Hotboxx. Over three hours, you can learn how to make cucumber and cream cheese sushi, a favourite with vegetarians and California salmon among others. You’ll also learn how to fold dimsums and make the matcha (green tea) ice cream, which is all the rage right now.

Where: Boveda Bistro, Andheri

When: May 28, 4pm to 7pm

Price: Rs 2500

Phone: 7045839457

