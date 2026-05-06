The truth behind the viral ube coffee trend

From pastel purple lattes to glossy iced coffees flooding Instagram feeds, ube coffee has quickly become one of the most talked-about café trends of the year. Originally popular in Filipino cuisine, ube, also known as purple yam, is a naturally sweet root vegetable known for its vivid violet colour, earthy flavour, and creamy texture.

Traditionally used in desserts like cakes, ice cream, and halaya, ube has now made its way into coffee culture, turning ordinary lattes into eye-catching purple drinks that look as good as they photograph.

But beyond aesthetics, is ube coffee actually healthy, or is it simply another social media fad? According to Dt Komal Malik, Dietician, Asian Hospital, “Ube contains fibre and antioxidants, which are good for digestion and overall health,” says Dt Malik. “However, what we are seeing right now is that the hype is mostly driven by its bright purple colour and strong promotion on social media.”