The truth behind the viral ube coffee trend

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From pastel purple lattes to glossy iced coffees flooding Instagram feeds, ube coffee has quickly become one of the most talked-about café trends of the year. Originally popular in Filipino cuisine, ube, also known as purple yam, is a naturally sweet root vegetable known for its vivid violet colour, earthy flavour, and creamy texture.
Traditionally used in desserts like cakes, ice cream, and halaya, ube has now made its way into coffee culture, turning ordinary lattes into eye-catching purple drinks that look as good as they photograph.
But beyond aesthetics, is ube coffee actually healthy, or is it simply another social media fad? According to Dt Komal Malik, Dietician, Asian Hospital, “Ube contains fibre and antioxidants, which are good for digestion and overall health,” says Dt Malik. “However, what we are seeing right now is that the hype is mostly driven by its bright purple colour and strong promotion on social media.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
She explains that while ube does offer nutritional value, it should not be treated as a miracle superfood. “In small amounts, it can add some nutrition, but it is not a magical ingredient. So yes, it is partly healthy, but largely a trend at the moment.”
Is it healthier than regular flavoured coffee?
“It can be a healthier option if it is made simply,” says Dt Malik. “Real ube does provide some fibre and antioxidants, which is definitely a plus.”
The problem, she says, starts when cafés turn it into a dessert disguised as coffee. “Many café-style ube coffees come with added sugar, syrups, and cream. If those are high, then it is not much healthier than regular flavoured coffee. The benefit depends entirely on how it is prepared.”
Is ube coffee safe for people with diabetes?
Because ube itself is naturally sweet, many assume it is automatically diabetes-friendly. But Dt Malik says that depends on the final cup, not just the ingredient.
“It is better to take ube coffee in moderation,” she explains. “Adding sugar, cream, and milk can quickly increase calories and blood sugar levels.”
For people managing diabetes or watching their weight, portion size matters just as much as ingredients. “It is advisable to consume a low-sugar version, and that too in moderation. Portion control is very important.”
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Ube coffee vs matcha: Which is healthier?
Another comparison often made is between ube coffee and matcha coffee, both of which dominate wellness café menus.
According to Dt. Malik, matcha still has the stronger nutritional advantage. “Matcha tends to be the better choice because there are more scientifically proven benefits for it,” she says. “It is rich in antioxidants and may support metabolism as well.”
While ube also has benefits, they are more basic. “Ube offers fibre and some antioxidants, but the health benefits are less pronounced compared to matcha. When comparing the two, matcha is slightly superior.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.