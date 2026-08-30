The truth about masala dosa: When it is healthy and when it turns into junk food

For most healthy individuals, enjoying masala dosa once a week or occasionally as part of a balanced diet is reasonable: Dietician Drishya Ale (Image: Unsplash)

Few dishes are as loved across India as a crispy masala dosa. Served hot with sambar and chutney, it’s a breakfast favourite for many. But with growing conversations around healthy eating, a common question often pops up online: Does masala dosa count as junk food?

According to Drishya Ale, dietician at Paras Health, Gurgaon, the answer depends more on how the dish is prepared than on the dish itself.

“Masala dosa is not inherently junk food. It is a traditional Indian dish made from fermented rice and lentil batter, which provides carbohydrates, some protein, and beneficial probiotics from fermentation.”

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The fermentation process also improves digestibility, while the potato filling provides energy and certain nutrients.