The thing that makes a Christmas lunch extra special

My love for cooking stems from all the special meals that my mum cooked for occasions. We rarely ate out, instead choosing to try out Mum’s latest creations. She always made sure that something special was made for Christmas, New Year, Easter, and birthdays. She would painstakingly go through magazines and scour the latest recipes and try something new especially from the Desserts section. Christmas lunch at our home would invariably be biryani in a different style every year. Breakfast would be appam and stew, lunch would be biryani and cutlets followed by pudding – there was always pudding!

Mum always made cutlets a few days ahead to fry on Christmas day and my fondest memory of the lunch was the leftover egg that is used for coating the cutlets. The frothy egg whites would always have a bit of the breadcrumbs and mum would mix the saved yolks, pour it all into the remaining oil after frying the cutlets and voila, there you had a beautiful fried egg with crispy, lacy edges and a bit of body from the breadcrumbs. My siblings and I would fight over this piece of deliciousness but Mum would always give a bigger portion to her favorite child! Till date I love to make my omelettes this way, in a lot of oil, with the edges crisping up and loads of Christmas memories.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Ingredients

Mutton mince – 500 gm

Onion – 1 large

Green chillies – 3

Garlic minced – 5 cloves

Ginger minced – 1/2 inch

Potatoes boiled – 2 medium

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Roasted fennel powder – 1 tsp

Garam masala powder – 1/2 tsp

Salt & pepper to taste

Vinegar – 1-2 tsp (adjust according to your taste)

Curry leaves finely chopped – 3 sprigs

Oil to deep fry

For coating:

Egg white (save the yolks)

Breadcrumbs

Method

* In a pan, cook the mince in a little oil, on high heat till all the water has evaporated and keep aside.

* Heat oil in a pan (coconut oil would work well). Add chopped onions and sauté until it softens. Add the chopped ginger, garlic, green chilies and curry leaves. When it all softens, add the dry spice powders and sauté on a low flame till well blended. Add mashed potatoes and cooked meat and mix well. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to rest. When cool, form the cutlets into desired shapes.

* Beat egg whites till lightly frothy. Dip cutlet in the egg batter and then coat with bread crumbs. Deep fry until golden brown. Do not crowd the pan and keep rotating them so they don’t burn. Once the cutlets are done, transfer them to a paper towel or wire rack to drain any excess oil.

* Best eaten warm with a side serving of pickled onions or ketchup.

Simy Mathew is an entrepreneur and pop-up specialist, curating Indian culinary experiences in Dubai and Belgrade