The secret to making tadka without a drop of oil

Tadka is an essential part of many Indian dishes, adding aroma, colour and flavour to everything from dal to sabzi. But what if you could prepare it without oil? Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, explains how to make tadka without oil, where the method works best and what to keep in mind nutritionally.

Malhotra recommends a three-step method that combines dry-toasting spices with water.

First, heat a steel or cast-iron pan over low to medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cover until they pop, then add cumin, fenugreek seeds, and dried chilli. Toast briefly, then transfer the spices to a plate before they burn.

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Next, add two to three tablespoons of water to the same pan, a spoonful at a time. Cook the crushed garlic, ginger, green chilli, and curry leaves for one to two minutes, letting the water evaporate as the ingredients release their aroma.

Finally, mix turmeric, chilli powder or coriander powder with a little water to form a slurry, then stir it into the pan. Dissolve asafoetida (hing) in warm water before adding it. Combine the spices and aromatics, then pour the mixture over the dal.

This method uses water to prevent powdered spices from scorching, while dry-toasting helps retain some of the roasted flavour usually associated with oil-based tadka.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Does oil-free tadka change the taste and nutritional value?

“Water changes the character, not just the calories,” Malhotra explains. Dry-toasting the whole spices first can help restore some of that roasted aroma. For extra crunch, add curry leaves to the dry pan toward the end, since cooking them in water makes them limp.

The calorie reduction can be useful, too. One teaspoon of oil adds about 45 calories, so skipping it can lower a meal’s energy content, depending on how much oil you normally use.

However, this comes with a nutritional trade-off. Certain fat-soluble nutrients, including carotenoids and curcumin, are absorbed more effectively when consumed with fat. Vitamins A, E and K also require dietary fat for optimal absorption. Malhotra suggests including a source of fat elsewhere in the meal, such as milk, curd, nuts or a little ghee with roti, rather than assuming that eliminating oil from every component is necessary for healthy eating.

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Which dishes work best with oil-free tadka?

The technique suits dishes such as dal, sambar, rasam, kadhi, poha, upma, raita, chaas, and dry vegetable preparations, including lauki and cabbage, explains Malhotra. However, some recipes rely heavily on fat for their characteristic flavour and texture.

Dal makhani, curries prepared with mustard or coconut oil, and biryani may not deliver the same result without it. For such dishes, Malhotra recommends using a small quantity of oil rather than eliminating it entirely.

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Precautions when making tadka without oil

“Water can spit when it comes into contact with a hot pan, so add it in small amounts and stand back. Avoid adding excessive water, which can turn the tadka into a boiled paste. Allow the water to evaporate before finishing the preparation. Whole spices can burn quickly during dry-toasting, so remove them as soon as their aroma develops. If using cast iron, dry the pan thoroughly afterwards to protect its seasoning. Avoid adding cold water to a very hot non-stick pan, as sudden temperature changes can damage or warp the cookware,” explains Malhotra

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.