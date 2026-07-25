The monsoon grocery list: 5 foods to stock up on and five you shouldn’t overbuy

Buying groceries in bulk may save you an extra trip to the market, but during the monsoon, it can also mean more food ending up in the bin. Thanks to the season’s heat and humidity, some everyday staples spoil much faster than usual, while others can last longer if stored correctly.

So, how should your grocery list change during the rainy season? According to Anju Sood, a nutritionist, the answer isn’t to stop buying certain foods altogether. Instead, it’s about knowing which foods are worth stocking up on and which are better bought in smaller quantities to reduce spoilage and the risk of foodborne illness.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

5 foods to stock up on this monsoon

Some pantry staples and fresh foods are better suited to the rainy season than others. Besides offering good nutrition, they’re less likely to spoil quickly when stored properly. Here’s what Sood recommends buying.

1. Freshly milled atta

Opt for freshly milled flour in smaller quantities and store it in an airtight container (ai generated image) Opt for freshly milled flour in smaller quantities and store it in an airtight container (ai generated image)

Freshly milled whole wheat atta provides complex carbohydrates, fibre and essential nutrients that help provide sustained energy.

“During the monsoon, opt for freshly milled flour in smaller quantities and store it in an airtight container in a cool, dry place to retain freshness and prevent moisture absorption,” says Anju Sood, Nutritionist, 10on10 Foods.

2. Lentils and pulses

Moong dal, masoor dal and chana are excellent sources of plant protein and are easy to digest, making them ideal during humid weather.

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Store them in airtight glass or steel containers. Sood recommends adding bay leaves or dried neem leaves to help keep pantry pests away.

3. Whole spices

Store whole spices in airtight containers away from heat and steam to preserve flavour (Image: Pexels) Store whole spices in airtight containers away from heat and steam to preserve flavour (Image: Pexels)

Turmeric, ajwain, black pepper and ginger do more than add flavour.

“Whole spices are pantry essentials during the monsoon because of their natural antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and digestive properties,” says Sood. Store them in airtight containers away from heat and steam to preserve their flavour and potency.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds provide healthy fats, protein and essential micronutrients that support overall health. Since they can turn rancid in humid weather, store them in airtight containers and refrigerate them if you’re buying larger quantities.

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5. Fermented foods

Fresh curd, homemade buttermilk and other fermented foods can benefit your gut.

“Fresh curd, homemade buttermilk and other fermented foods help maintain gut health, which plays an important role in immunity,” says Sood. Consume them fresh and refrigerate them promptly to preserve beneficial bacteria and maintain food safety.

5 foods you shouldn’t overbuy

Not every food is worth stocking in bulk during the rainy season. These items are more prone to spoilage or contamination, so it’s better to buy only what you can use within a few days. Soon recommends avoiding stocking up on these grocery essentials.

1. Leafy greens

Leafy vegetables spoil quickly in the monsoon and can harbour dirt and microbes (Ai generated image) Leafy vegetables spoil quickly in the monsoon and can harbour dirt and microbes (Ai generated image)

Leafy vegetables spoil quickly during the monsoon because of excess moisture and can harbour dirt and microbes.

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“Purchase only what you’ll consume within a day or two, wash thoroughly before cooking and refrigerate properly,” advises Sood.

2. Bread and bakery products

The high humidity during the monsoon encourages mould growth, causing bread and bakery items to spoil faster. Buy smaller packs and refrigerate them if you won’t consume them immediately.

3. Fish and seafood

The monsoon is the breeding season for many fish varieties, making freshness and quality more difficult to verify.

“Instead of stocking up, buy from trusted sources only when needed, consume it fresh, and avoid storing it for extended periods,” says Sood.

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4. Milk and dairy products

Buy smaller packs of dairy products and refrigerate if you won’t consume them immediately (Image: Pexels) Buy smaller packs of dairy products and refrigerate if you won’t consume them immediately (Image: Pexels)

Milk and dairy products spoil more quickly during the monsoon due to the combination of heat and humidity. Instead of buying them in bulk, opt for smaller, more frequent purchases and refrigerate them immediately after use.

5. Ready-to-eat salads and cut fruits

Pre-cut fruits and packaged salads have a shorter shelf life and carry a higher risk of microbial contamination, especially during the monsoon. It’s safer to buy whole produce and prepare it fresh at home.

“During the monsoon, good nutrition isn’t just about what you eat, it’s also about how you store your food. Buying in appropriate quantities, choosing fresh ingredients and following proper storage practices can help preserve nutritional quality while reducing the risk of spoilage and foodborne illnesses,” Sood concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.