The mistress of spices

Born and brought up in Thailand, chef Veena Arora says, “Even though I am an Indian by origin, my family virtually lived on Thai food”. Arora’s father was in the Indian National Army, posted in Burma during World War II, and then settled in Thailand. When marriage brought Arora back to India, in 1980, it came naturally to her to find her moorings in Thai cuisine. In 1996, she joined as Consultant Chef for The Imperial’s yet-to-be-opened South Asian restaurant, The Spice Route. Ever since, Arora, 64, has been attached to the kitchen as the Chef De Cuisine, creating menus for every season. Currently, she is hosting the first Asian Market at the restaurant — on till October 20 — presenting native favourites from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kerala and Sri Lanka. Excerpts from an interview:

What is the aim of organising the Asian Market?

The Asian Market will not only break the myth that South-East Asian Cuisine is dominated by coconut milk, but will also introduce other culinary gems. From Gado Gado, which is my Malaysian version of an assorted vegetable salad flavoured with peanut butter sauce, to Chef’s Special Noodle Soup accompanied with roasted garlic, brown shallots, coriander and chilli flakes, the menu features recipes that are little-known to the Indian palate.

Could you tell us a bit about some of the ancient ingredients you have used?

I have used soya bean paste in the Stir Fried Morning Glory. Whole coriander seeds have been used in the soup stock and in the curries to enhance flavours.

Is South-East Asian cuisine in India getting more authentic or moving towards fusion?

I don’t believe in fusion as traditional recipes should not be tampered with. Indians are now well-travelled and aware of traditional ingredients, so the

culinary trend is leading towards something more authentic.

What is the reason for the abiding popularity of Thai cuisine in India?

It is one of the most promoted cuisines globally. Indians are increasingly becoming fonder of key Thai ingredients such as oyster sauce and know exactly what the texture, flavour and thickness of the green curry should be.