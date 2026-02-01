The Ice Cream Paradox: Why your favourite cooling treat actually leaves you thirsty

We often think of ice cream as a refreshing treat, especially on a hot day. But many people notice the opposite effect soon after eating it — an unmistakable feeling of thirst. While the cold, creamy dessert seems hydrating, the body responds quite differently once it begins breaking it down.

According to Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, this reaction is rooted in basic physiology. “Ice cream may feel cooling, but metabolically it behaves like a high-sugar food that actually increases your body’s water demand,” he explains.

Why ice cream triggers thirst

Most ice creams contain large amounts of sugar and relatively little water. This combination plays a direct role in why your mouth suddenly feels dry, says Dr Ghody. “When you consume something high in sugar, the body quickly pulls water out of cells into the bloodstream to dilute the glucose. This shift in fluid triggers a thirst response almost immediately,” he adds.